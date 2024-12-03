ESGold Targets 2025 Gold Production Milestone

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. is making significant strides at its Montauban Project, aiming for gold and silver production by Q2 2025. Key developments include completed road infrastructure and ongoing mill optimization, supported by robust project economics. The company is also exploring innovative non-cyanide processing technologies to enhance sustainability and profitability.

