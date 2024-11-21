ESGold Corp. Sets Shareholder Meeting and Issues Options

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. has scheduled its annual general meeting for shareholders on December 11, 2024, in Vancouver, where details will be announced soon. Additionally, the company has issued stock options and restricted share units to support its growth and commitment to sustainable resource development. ESGold continues to advance its Quebec-based projects, aiming to generate long-term value and position itself as a leader in responsible resource management.

