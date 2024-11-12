ESGold Corp. Reveals Profitable Montauban Project

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.
ESGold Corp. has announced impressive economic metrics for its Montauban Tailings Processing Project, boasting a 142% internal rate of return and a payback period of less than one year. The project, which is expected to begin production in Q2 2025, will process 923,000 tonnes of tailings, generating estimated revenues of C$111.5 million. This initiative underscores ESGold’s commitment to profitable and sustainable resource recovery in Quebec.
