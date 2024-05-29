ESGold Corp. Expands Montauban Mining Claims

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. has expanded its influence in the Montauban mining region by acquiring an additional 39 mining claims, growing its total holdings to 13,116 hectares, the largest by a single company in the area. This strategic move is part of an aggressive exploration initiative to explore the area’s mineral potential, while maintaining a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. The company’s decision to expand was spurred by initial surveys and exploration activities that suggest significant mineral deposits.

