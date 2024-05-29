News & Insights

Stocks

ESGold Corp. Expands Montauban Mining Claims

May 29, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. has expanded its influence in the Montauban mining region by acquiring an additional 39 mining claims, growing its total holdings to 13,116 hectares, the largest by a single company in the area. This strategic move is part of an aggressive exploration initiative to explore the area’s mineral potential, while maintaining a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. The company’s decision to expand was spurred by initial surveys and exploration activities that suggest significant mineral deposits.

For further insights into TSE:ESAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.