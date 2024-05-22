ESGold Corp Concludes Successful Private Placement

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp., a Canadian resource exploration company focused on environmentally conscious gold projects, has completed a private placement, selling over 2 million common shares at $0.125 each for total proceeds of $269,250. The funds raised are earmarked for general corporate purposes, with all securities issued under a four-month hold period. ESGold is known for its restoration and recovery project at the Montauban property in Quebec, advancing exploration endeavors into notable acquisition targets.

