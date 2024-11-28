ESGold Corp. Concludes Private Placement Successfully

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $40,000 through the sale of 222,222 units at $0.18 each. The proceeds will support administrative expenses and general corporate purposes, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its environmentally conscious projects.

