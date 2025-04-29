ESGL Holdings Limited Reports Significant Turnaround in FY2024 with Return to Profitability and Strong Growth in Circular Products

ESGL Holdings reports fiscal 2024 turnaround, returning to profitability and achieving significant reductions in losses and improvements in adjusted EBITDA.

Quiver AI Summary

ESGL Holdings Limited announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround in its financial performance. Key achievements include a return to profitability for its subsidiary Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd, with a nearly 100% reduction in net loss from $95 million to $0.6 million, and an over 200% improvement in adjusted EBITDA, rising to $2.3 million. The loss per share also decreased substantially from $14.70 to $0.02. CEO Quek Leng Chuang emphasized the successful combination of sustainability and profitability, supported by reduced inventory and logistics costs. The company has commenced commercial sales of new circular products created through innovative waste-to-resource processes and continues to focus on scaling its sustainable waste management capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Potential Positives

Return to profitability for the core operating subsidiary, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd.

Net loss reduced by nearly 100% year-on-year, demonstrating strong financial recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by over 200%, indicating significant operational performance improvement.

Commercial sales of new circular products commenced, highlighting innovation and potential for future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

While the company reported a reduced net loss, it still incurred a loss of $0.6 million in FY2024, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving full profitability.

The significant decrease in loss per share from $14.70 to $0.02 may highlight a previous period of severe financial distress, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's overall financial stability.

The reliance on non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, often viewed with skepticism, may lead some stakeholders to question the company's true financial health.

FAQ

What is the latest report filed by ESGL Holdings Limited?

ESGL filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

How did ESGL perform financially in FY2024?

ESGL achieved a significant turnaround, returning to profitability and reducing its net loss by nearly 100% year-on-year.

What are ESGL's key product innovations?

ESGL launched several new circular products including NEWSPAR, NEWEARTH, and NEWCHEM, utilizing its waste-to-resource processes.

What is the significance of Adjusted EBITDA for ESGL?

Adjusted EBITDA is an important performance measure indicating the company's operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring expenses.

Where can investors access the full Form 20-F?

The full Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC’s website and ESGL’s investor relations page at ir.esgl.asia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ESGL stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 11,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,151

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Group”) delivered a marked turnaround in FY2024, reflecting strong execution, disciplined cost management, and early traction from its circular product lines. Key highlights include:









Return to profitability for its core operating subsidiary, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd











Net loss reduced by nearly 100% year-on-year



, from US$95.0 million in FY2023 to US$0.6 million in FY2024



, from US$95.0 million in FY2023 to US$0.6 million in FY2024





Adjusted EBITDA improved by over 200%



, increasing from US$965,000 to US$2.3 million



, increasing from US$965,000 to US$2.3 million





Loss per share narrowed significantly



, from US$14.70 to US$0.02







“FY2024 was a pivotal year for ESGL,” said Quek Leng Chuang, CEO & Chairman of ESGL. “We’ve proven that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. With a profitable operating subsidiary and a growing portfolio of circular products, we’re laying the foundation for long-term growth and environmental impact.”





This turnaround was supported by lower inventory and logistics costs, as well as the absence of one-off listing-related expenses that were recognized in FY2023. The Group also commenced commercial sales of several new circular products — including NEWSPAR, NEWEARTH, and NEWCHEM — created through its proprietary waste-to-resource processes.





ESGL continues to scale its capabilities in sustainable waste treatment and circular product manufacturing, with a focus on Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving industrial and environmental landscape.





The full Form 20-F can be accessed via the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





and on ESGL’s investor relations page at ir.esgl.asia.







Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental performance measure defined by ESGL as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expenses, tax benefits (expenses), depreciation and amortization expenses, and for the exclusion of non-recurring expenses related to its business combination transaction and equity issuance. Management believes that this metric is an important indicator of the Company’s operating performance.







About ESGL Holdings Limited







ESGL Holdings Limited is an exempted holding company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. At the forefront of driving sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation with an emphasis on innovative technology and a commitment to preserving the environment. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the Company’s filings with the SEC, please visit



https://esgl.asia



.







Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, gross margins, adjusted EBITDA, potential regional expansion, development of new products, partnerships, customer relationships, demand for waste processing, and sales of circular products. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on ESGL management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.





A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in documents filed with the SEC by ESGL and other documents that the Company may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.