ESGL Holdings Limited Chairman Acquires Additional Shares Amid Ongoing Business Combination with De Tomaso Automobili

ESGL's CEO acquires shares, boosting ownership to 8.2%, amid ongoing business combination with De Tomaso Automobili.

ESGL Holdings Limited, a provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Quek Leng Chuang, has purchased 336,134 ordinary shares at an average price of $2.25 each, increasing his ownership in the company to about 8.2%. This move demonstrates his confidence in the company's long-term strategy and aligns leadership interests with shareholder value creation. ESGL is also progressing with its proposed business combination with luxury car brand De Tomaso Automobili, which is in the regulatory and shareholder approval stages. The company remains committed to its focus on transforming waste into high-value circular products while emphasizing that outcomes related to the business combination are uncertain and subject to risks.

Potential Positives

Mr. Quek Leng Chuang, Chairman and CEO, purchasing 336,134 shares at $2.25 each shows strong personal investment and confidence in the company's future.

Mr. Quek's increased ownership to approximately 8.2% aligns leadership interests with shareholder value creation.

The ongoing business combination with De Tomaso Automobili is expected to enhance ESGL's portfolio and long-term growth strategy, demonstrating proactive expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

Mr. Quek Leng Chuang’s acquisition of shares could raise concerns among investors about potential insider trading practices, given the ongoing business combination and regulatory processes.

The press release includes multiple disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainties and risks, which may reduce investor confidence in the company's future performance.

No assurance is provided that the proposed business combination with De Tomaso Automobili will be completed or that expected benefits will materialize, showcasing potential volatility in the company's strategic initiatives.

FAQ

What recent acquisition was made by ESGL's CEO?

Mr. Quek Leng Chuang acquired 336,134 ordinary shares of ESGL at $2.25 per share.

What is Mr. Quek's total ownership percentage in ESGL?

Mr. Quek's total ownership in ESGL has increased to approximately 8.2%.

What is the significance of Mr. Quek's share acquisition?

This acquisition reflects Mr. Quek's confidence in ESGL’s long-term strategy and commitment to shareholder value creation.

What business combination is ESGL pursuing?

ESGL is advancing its proposed business combination with luxury performance car brand De Tomaso Automobili.

Are there any risks related to forward-looking statements in the press release?

Yes, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements made by ESGL.

$ESGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ESGL stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HRT FINANCIAL LP added 25,854 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,219

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 11,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,151

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Quek Leng Chuang, has acquired 336,134 ordinary shares of ESGL at an average purchase price of $2.25 per share. The shares were acquired through private transactions. This increases Mr. Quek’s total ownership in the company to approximately 8.2%.





This acquisition reflects Mr. Quek’s confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and performance. It also underscores ESGL’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value creation.





The company further notes that other officers and directors may, from time to time, consider acquiring additional shares through private transactions or open market purchases, in accordance with applicable securities laws and insider trading policies.





In parallel, ESGL continues to advance its proposed business combination with De Tomaso Automobili, a luxury performance car brand. The transaction, previously announced, is progressing through the required regulatory and shareholder approval processes. Upon completion, the combination is expected to enhance ESGL’s portfolio and long-term growth strategy.







About ESGL Holdings Limited







ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) is a Singapore-based leader in sustainable circular solutions for the chemicals, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. Through its proprietary technology and ESG-first strategy, ESGL transforms waste into high-value circular products, enabling a low-carbon and resource-efficient future.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.





Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding ESGL’s expectations with respect to future performance, management share purchases, and the proposed business combination with De Tomaso Automobili. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on ESGL management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict—many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.





A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in documents filed with the SEC by ESGL and other documents that ESGL may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to ESGL and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. ESGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.





No Assurances





There can be no assurance that the proposed business combination will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the proposed business combination is completed, that the potential benefits of the business combination will be realized.





Investor & Media Contacts





ESGL Holdings Limited





Investor Relations: ir@esgl.asia





Website: www.esgl.asia



