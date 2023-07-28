ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF Discloses $333.96K Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:2330)

Fintel reports that ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,453.00K shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TWSE:2330) valued at $333.96K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 18,385.00K shares, an increase of 0.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2330 is 3.53%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 3,812,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 317,914K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 283,526K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 2.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 225,468K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215,099K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 169,020K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 13.47% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 151,722K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 11.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.