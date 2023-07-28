ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF Discloses $177.91K Position in Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930)

Fintel reports that ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,316.13K shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) valued at $177.91K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 3,301.25K shares, an increase of 0.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Electronics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005930 is 2.12%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 691,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 0.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,563K shares, representing an increase of 82.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 668.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 37,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 4.42% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 22,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,689K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 20,312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,149K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 2.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

