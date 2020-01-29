ESGE, COM: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF, which added 12,600,000 units, or a 27.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ESGE, in morning trading today Alibaba is up about 0.4%, and Netease is higher by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, which added 450,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

