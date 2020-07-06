ESGD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: ESGD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.42, changing hands as high as $62.68 per share. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.02 per share, with $69.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.39.

