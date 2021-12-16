ESGC Stock: The Sling TV News That Has Eros STX Investors Feeling Ecstatic Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Eros STX (NYSE:ESGC) stock is heading higher on Thursday after Sling TV announced its content is available on the service.

This has Sling TV adding Eros Now to its platform. With that comes the inclusion of more than 1,500 titles from the company’s catalog of content. Among that are its top web originals and films.

Eros STX holds a large swatch of South Asian content on its Eros Now platform. The company is seeking to expand its viewers to North America, which the deal with Sling TV allows for. Sling TV also notes it will include content from Eros Now in its Desi Binge bundle.

Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now, had the following to say about the deal boosting ESGC stock today.

“Indian content is hugely popular in North America. With Eros Now packaged and bundled on a popular service like SLING TV, the audiences will get access to the best catalogue of Indian Films and Originals Series. This partnership also dovetails nicely into Eros Now’s strategy of building audiences on the large screen in North America and further accentuates our strong distribution in the region.”

News of the deal with Sling TV has ESGC stock seeing heavy trading today. As a result, more than 13 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over its daily average trading volume of about 4 million shares.

ESGC stock is up 4.3% as of Thursday afternoon but is still down 86% since the start of the year.

