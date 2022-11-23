ESG Regulation Moving Forward

It appears that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has finished its review of a new rule on ESG investing in retirement plans. The regulation was submitted for review on October 6th to the White House’s OMB as “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights” in a “final rule stage.” “The rule implements Executive Order 13990 from January 20, 2021, titled Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis, and Executive Order 14030 from May 20, 2021, titled Climate-Related Financial Risks.” The rule was listed on the OMB’s review dashboard as of Friday but was removed over the weekend, suggesting that the review has now been completed. This means the Labor Department can now proceed with issuing the regulation.

Finsum:TheOffice of Management and Budget finished its review of a new rule on ESG investing in retirement plans which means that the Labor Department can now proceed with issuing the regulation.

esg

regulations

DoL

retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.