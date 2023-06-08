ESG May Leading to Underinvestment in Energy Production: Goldman Sachs

In an article for Bloomberg, Anchalee Worrachate covered a recent note from Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna who was critical of the ESG movement and said that it is leading to underinvestment in energy production. In turn, this would lead to higher prices down the road and hurt the energy security of developed countries as was briefly experienced in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He believes ESG has focused too much on divesting from fossil fuels rather than investing in renewable energy. Over the last 10 years, capital expenditures on energy production have fallen short of what’s necessary. Vigna notes that spending on renewables is rising, but it’s not close to enough to make up the gap.

Another criticism of ESG is the focus on absolute emissions rather than the carbon footprint of emissions. Vigna says this is misguided, because it simply means less energy production rather than boosting zero emission energy production.

Vigna is worried that the US and Europe have lost the urgency that they felt in the spring of 2021 to expedite the energy transition process given its numerous secondary effects. He warns that the equilibrium remains very tight, and there is the risk of another surge in prices. Despite this threat, the momentum to transition has slowed, and ESG proponents have gone back to a focus on emissions rather than new sources of energy.

Finsum: Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna believes that the energy transition to renewable sources needs to be expedited, in part, due to ESG’s focus on reducing emissions.

