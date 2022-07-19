Markets

ESG is more of a muddle than a fiddle: podcast

George Hay Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Environmental, social and governance investing is under the spotlight. In this episode of The Exchange podcast, Bridgewater’s sustainable finance gurus Karen Karniol-Tambour and Carsten Stendevad explain how ESG’s main problem is a lack of clarity over its goals.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH9792228024

