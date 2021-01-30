Markets

ESG Investing is Beating the S&P 500

(New York)

For those paying attention, ESG has had a great run over the last year. While many may feel that in an intangible way, the real world results are strong too, with ESG investments outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.3% in 2020. ESG investment experienced some solid outperformance early in the pandemic because if its natural defensive. Millennials appear to be driving the trend, which seems likely to only increase. More generally, the environment has become a major focus for both retail investors and major asset managers, like BlackRock, which has helped make the sector mainstream.

FINSUM: Our best call for ESG is that it will do great in 2021. The main reason being that the Biden administration is bringing a strong and renewed focus on the environment, which will both awaken public consciousness but also give ESG some favorable regulatory tailwinds.

