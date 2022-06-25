ESG Funds See First Month of Outflows in Three Years

April and May were a tough couple of months for mutual funds and ETFs as they were the first consecutive months of outflows since 2018. According to fund research firm Morningstar, investors pulled $39 billion out of funds and ETFs in May, following $93 billion in withdrawals in April. May was also the first month in three years that ESG-focused mutual funds and ETFs saw any outflows. Investors pulled a net $3.5 billion in ESG strategies during the month, a first since January 2019. The course change comes after ESG funds saw a record $69 billion in new money in 2021. The outflows are mainly attributed to current market conditions. The ESG investing trend is likely still in fashion and flows are expected to turn around once the market reverses course.

