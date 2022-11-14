ESG Funds Expected to Underperform the Market in 2023

According to a Bloomberg News survey of terminal and Bloomberg.com readers, sixty-five percent of the respondents expect ESG funds to trail the broader market in 2023. Out of the 691 survey respondents, 264 expect ESG funds to “slightly underperform,” while 184 are predicting they’ll “significantly underperform.” Of those 691 respondents, 235 identified themselves as being directly involved in ESG investing, and of this group, a little more than half said they expect the funds to “slightly” or “significantly” underperform. Fionna Ross of Edinburgh-based fund manager Abrdn Plc told Bloomberg, “Given the challenges of 2022, there will be some recovery next year, but it will remain mixed” because of inflation and other overhanging economic hurdles." While data shows that the average equity fund adhering to ESG factors lost slightly less money this year than products that track traditional broader market indexes such as the S&P 500, ESG funds have outperformed over a longer period. According to researchers at Morningstar, about 56% of U.S. sustainable funds beat rival category groups in the three-year period that ended on Sept. 30th.

