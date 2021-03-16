EIP Acquisition I, a blank check company formed by Energy Impact Partners targeting the energy transition space, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, EIP Acquisition I would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Hans Kobler, the founder and Managing Partner of ESG-focused investment firm Energy Impact Partners. EIP Acquisition I plans to target businesses at the forefront of energy transition towards the deep decarbonization of the economy.



EIP Acquisition I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EIPA.U. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article ESG-focused investment firm's SPAC EIP Acquisition I files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.