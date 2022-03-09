ESG ETFs, how are they faring in 2022?

ESG ETFs, like their non-ESG peers, are not immune to the downturn in global markets. After ending last year with combined assets under management (AUM) of $422 billion, the total ESG ETFs AUM dropped by -10% to settle at $381 billion in the first week of March 2022. The geopolitical turmoil caused by the Russia-Ukraine war — coupled with the changing macroeconomic landscape — have weighed down on the performance of ESG assets.

However, ESG conviction remains strong with investors adding over $17 billion into ESG ETFs in the first two months of the year.

Most and least popular ESG ETFs in America year-to-date

In America, ESG investors added net inflows of $3.25 billion into ESG ETFs. Among the biggest receiving funds are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE, +$678 million), BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF - CAD (ESGY, +$597 million), and Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGB, +$430 million). On the other hand, Xtrackers MSCI U.S.A. ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG, -$631 million), BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF - CAD Hedged (ESGY.F, -$603 million), and Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL , -$375 million) were among the biggest flow dispensers.

