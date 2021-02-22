ESG ETFs Continue Record Growth in January

After impressive growth in 2020, ETFs continue to reach record highs with $7.8 Trillion in Assets Under Management (AuM) for January 2021 according to TrackInsight, a global Exchange-Traded Funds analysis platform and Nasdaq partner.

ESG ETFs held a notable share of this growth rising by $20 Billion (11.5%) to reach a new high of $194 Billion in AuM - the 10th consecutive monthly record high. Of this, $15.7 Billion came from new assets making January the largest single-month in history in terms of ESG ETF flows. Research from TrackInsight indicates that almost half of institutional investors plan increase their allocation to ESG ETFs this year.

Thematic ETFs also had an interesting performance with Cannabis ETFs holding 5 of the top 10 slots in January. Cannabis stocks have jumped after Democratic leaders under the new Biden administration indicated that they would propose legislation to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. If you are tracking the Cannabis industry, you may be interested in the monthly Cannabis Market Insights from Nasdaq and Cannabis Benchmarks.

Track ESG and Cannabis ETFs with TrackInsight Global View

