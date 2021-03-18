ESG ETFs: Doing Well by Doing Good?

(1:10) - What Is Driving The Growth In ESG Investments?

(7:10) - How Has ESG Investing Evolved?

(14:50) - Do You Sacrifice Performance With ESG Investments?

(18:05) - Does The Underperformance In Energy Benefit ESG?

(21:20) - Breaking Down DWS’s Suite of ESG ETFs

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Amanda Rebello, head of passive sales at DWS Group, about ESG investing. DWS has a 25-year history of responsible investing and offers an excellent suite of ESG ETFs.

ESG funds, which hold companies with positive environmental, social and governance characteristics, are surging in popularity. In 2020, sustainable funds attracted a record $51.1 billion in net flows, more than twice the previous record set in 2019, per Morningstar. What is driving this growth?

ESG is not easy to define, and rating agencies use different definitions for sustainability. As one example, electric-car maker Tesla TSLA is a top holding in many clean energy ETFs but not included in most ESG ETFs. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B also doesn’t get included in many ESG ETFs due to its low scores on corporate governance.

Many sustainable funds are invested in oil-and-gas companies, like Exxon XOM and Chevron CVX. It is important for investors to look under the hood of ESG funds and make sure that holdings align with their beliefs.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF SNPE invests in S&P 500 companied that meet the sustainability criteria and excludes companies involved in tobacco, controversial weapons, and thermal coal. Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN are its top holdings.

In fact, tech giants get outsized allocations in most ESG ETFs. Did excellent performance of tech stocks and underperformance of energy over the past few years contribute to ESG popularity?We also discuss how Biden Administration's climate agenda will benefit ESG.

Tune into the podcast to learn more about the Xtrackers ESG suite that offers risk and returns quite similar to broad market indexes.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Get Free Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Get Free Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.