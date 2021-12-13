Personal Finance

ESG Compliance May Be the New Rule

Environmental, Social, and Governance standards have, up until this point, been an opt-in style strategy to give an edge in debt and equity markets, but that could all be changing. The CEO of Norges Bank Investment, the world's largest stock owner, says that corporate life is only going to be more difficult for firms that don’t meet ESG standards. Market pressures are going to rapidly change and firms will have a difficult time raising finances, maintaining employees, and retaining customers if they aren’t part of a green future. Norges plans to utilize its market power to apply a lot of pressure, one such way is by giving companies expectation documents. They believe companies won’t be profitable in the long run if they don’t commit to ESG.

FINSUM: This strategy of pressuring companies through divestment has been shown to not necessarily be effective in holding them accountable and transitioning them into a greener world.

