ESG, Board Diversity and Climate in Focus for Upcoming Annual General Meeting Season

Ahead of the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) season, Nasdaq IR Intelligence has analysed some of the main trends across a selection of the world’s largest asset managers and garnered the themes and areas that are likely to receive greater focus in this year’s voting season.

As may have been expected, environmental, social and governance (ESG) is in particular focus, with a looming climate crisis drawing particular attention to the environmental part of ESG. However, the focus is also given to both the social and governance fields too.

ESG and Remuneration

Across many of the asset managers we looked at, some level of attention to climate risk was included in guidance and focus areas for 2022. Firms are looking for better disclosure of net-zero targets and decarbonization goals, expressing a wish for progress reporting on an annual basis that reflects the business and sector of each corporate. A key element amongst the asset managers was the link-up between ESG targets and performance indicators and executive pay, and some asset managers go so far as saying a vote against pay policy resolutions may be warranted if corporates fail to take ESG factors into consideration or if there is insufficient remuneration disclosure around targets and progress.

Diversity of the Board

Board diversity, like ESG, is unlikely to disappear from the focus of asset managers anytime soon. A diverse board – not just in terms of gender – but a mix of experiences, skills, cultures and nationalities, as well as age and ethnicity, are seen as important by most asset managers to help with an enriched boardroom and decision-making process as well as the long-term economic outcomes for corporates. However, asset managers are aware that changing the make-up of the board is something that could take time; if succession planning and future board appointments are made with this in mind, and the conversations with governance teams assure asset managers this is happening, votes in favour are warranted.

Evolving ESG Reporting Standards

Better reporting is requested from asset managers in terms of sustainability, ESG and diversity so investors can effectively evaluate the KPIs affecting business risk and valuation. Reporting standards in this area are continually evolving and can be challenging for corporates to navigate. From the asset managers’ perspective, more reporting is probably preferred; reporting should be structured, making sure there is evidence-based ESG focus within the corporate purpose and strategy and includes details on opportunities and risks. The data should also be easily available through the chosen reporting so it can be accessed and utilised by an increasingly larger audience and new stakeholders that depend on this information.

In summary, while the focus of asset managers this AGM season includes several already established priorities, progress on key metrics is likely to be expected, especially from corporates that are perceived to have lagged behind peers or the market. If asset managers feel there is little or no indication of a concerted effort to address these topics, votes against relevant resolutions may start to be seen more frequently.

If you would like to discuss how Nasdaq can support you and your company with any of the areas discussed, please contact your analyst account manager.