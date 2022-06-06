ESG and Ratings: What Investors Need to Know

As ESG has evolved, so have the tools for investors to monitor the concept. How to separate the wheat from the chaff? While it’s an emerging area with a number of considerations, more tools are available from both companies and agencies to get a good handle on what a particular company is doing to align with ESG. Tornado provides an overview here.

As we outline in companion blogs, the growth in ESG reflects a desire to align personal values with financial assets. There are also many ways to include ESG in your own investment strategy as more companies target sustainability as part of their strategic roadmaps.

Among other research tools, financial professionals often use ESG ratings to assess a company’s sustainability record. Individual investors can use them for the same reason.

What Are ESG Ratings?

ESG ratings score a company’s commitment to three core aspects of ESG: the environment, social issues, and corporate governance. Although it varies by provider, most use a combination of publicly available company information (corporate filings, financial statements, website content, press releases, etc.) and third-party data from media, academic, regulatory, governmental, and NGO sources.

As Harvard Business School explains, “each agency relies on its own analysts and algorithms to synthesize disclosures of ESG metrics, such as a company’s carbon emissions, board diversity, or safety policies, into separate environmental, social, and governance scores; these are then consolidated to one ESG score.”

Who Provides ESG Ratings?

ESG ratings are available from a growing list of companies. Some make them publicly available, such as MSCI, Refinitiv, Sustainalytics, and S&P, while others require a subscription or are available primarily to financial professionals. Some of the most used ESG ratings providers include:

Bloomberg: Covers more than 11,500 companies in over 80 countries.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS): Analyzes up to 100 rating criteria.

Moody’s: Provides ESG scores for small to large-sized companies.

MSCI: Ranks companies from AAA (leaders) to CCC (laggards) compared with peers in their sector.

Refinitiv: Uses more than 450 data points, ratios, and analytics to assign ESG scores.

Robeco: Based primarily on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which surveys more than 4,700 companies on ESG criteria.

S&P Global: Includes in-depth company engagement as part of its ESG scores.

Sustainalytics: Rates company ESG risk on a scale from negligible to severe.

How Do ESG Providers Stack Up?

The SustainAbility Institute’s Rate the Raters 2020 took an in-depth look at ESG ratings by surveying investment firm staff. On the whole, they noted a preference for Sustainalytics and MSCI. However, they indicated that they often look at the ESG ratings of more than one provider to generate their own comprehensive assessment. Here are the main factors they use to assess the quality of ESG ratings:

Broad coverage across sectors and geographies

Sound methodology

Materially relevant information

Data quality

Research team experience

Respondents also shared some critiques of ESG ratings. These include cases of inaccurate, incomplete, or old data, as well as the tendency of some providers to focus more on the past than on whether companies are preparing for the future.

Chapman and Cutler, a finance-focused law firm, has this advice for investors: ESG ratings are worthwhile, but they’re not a substitute for doing your own due diligence before you invest.

