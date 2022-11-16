Markets

ESG: you’ve got, um, messaging

November 16, 2022 — 05:22 am EST

They’re watching

Meaning mediablog.com, which reported a few ways it picked up on the radar on companies tweaking their ESG messaging in various publicity pieces this month. 

There’s a focus on the “E” in ESG; namely, increasingly, Americans are fretting over and more engaged with global warming

The “S”? No less important, especially if you have a soft spot for “great” community outreach programs and the money set aside toward it. 

Meantime, 94% of people didn’t believe enough had been done to advance the cause of sustainability and social issues, according to a recent global study from Oracle.

Now, in the landscape of success breeds success, the second edition of the “ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum” by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies will take place on Oct.  27, according to finance.yahoo.com.

That comes in the aftermath of last year’s inaugural event. The theme for this year’s is Navigating Climate Risk and Financing Climate Actions.

Confirmed to deliver the opening address is Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. A luncheon speech will be given by Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan. 

