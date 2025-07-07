ESEA Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/25, Euroseas Ltd (Symbol: ESEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.65, payable on 7/16/25. As a percentage of ESEA's recent stock price of $47.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Euroseas Ltd to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when ESEA shares open for trading on 7/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESEA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.6262 per share, with $50.8236 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.50.

In Monday trading, Euroseas Ltd shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.