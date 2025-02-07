$ESE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,335,908 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ESE:
$ESE Insider Trading Activity
$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINOD M KHILNANI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $480,117.
- GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049
$ESE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 601,477 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,578,503
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 395,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,006,430
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 335,069 shares (+273.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,217,199
- MORGAN STANLEY added 299,124 shares (+95.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,581,013
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 294,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,003,441
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 150,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,411,876
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 100,852 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,007,890
$ESE Government Contracts
We have seen $49,049,172 of award payments to $ESE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VALVE ASSEMBLY,MANI: $4,844,937
- VALVE,VENT: $4,752,369
- VALVE ASSEMBLY,MANI: $3,672,792
- 8510500539!MUFFLER,SPECIAL: $2,892,823
- 8510519764!TILE,ABSORBER: $2,589,413
