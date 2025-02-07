News & Insights

Stocks
ESE

$ESE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 07, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ESE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,335,908 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ESE:

$ESE Insider Trading Activity

$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VINOD M KHILNANI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $480,117.
  • GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESE Government Contracts

We have seen $49,049,172 of award payments to $ESE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $ESE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ESE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.