$ESE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,335,908 of trading volume.

$ESE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ESE:

$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINOD M KHILNANI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $480,117 .

. GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESE Government Contracts

We have seen $49,049,172 of award payments to $ESE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $ESE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.