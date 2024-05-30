News & Insights

ESE Entertainment Takes On Global League of Legends Tournament

May 30, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

ESE Entertainment (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment has partnered with Riot Games to produce and distribute the highly anticipated Mid-Season Invitational 2024 for the popular game League of Legends, featuring elite global teams in a grand showcase of esports competition and community celebration. The company is committed to enhancing the event’s quality and fan engagement by utilizing advanced broadcasting techniques and creating an engaging audiovisual experience. ESE’s CEO Konrad Wasiela underscores the significance of this collaboration, aiming to deliver an unforgettable experience for esports enthusiasts.

