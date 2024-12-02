News & Insights

ESE Entertainment Strengthens Leadership with New Appointment

December 02, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

ESE Entertainment (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment has appointed Ryan Vaupshas to its board of directors, bringing his extensive experience in management and leadership across various sectors. Vaupshas is expected to contribute significantly to ESE’s ongoing growth in the gaming and esports industry. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the global market.

