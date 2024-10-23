News & Insights

ESE Entertainment Expands With Bombee Americas Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

ESE Entertainment (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment has acquired Bombee Americas, a move expected to enhance its financial performance by tapping into Bombee’s expertise and Tier 1 client base in the gaming and entertainment sectors. This strategic acquisition positions ESE to expand its operations across North America, capitalizing on Bombee’s proven revenue growth and advanced production capabilities. The integration aims to open new opportunities and drive long-term profitability for ESE.

