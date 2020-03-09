ESE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.65, changing hands as low as $82.08 per share. ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESE's low point in its 52 week range is $65.69 per share, with $107.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.03.

