Esco Technologies reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.46, consensus $1.43

November 14, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $298.533M, consensus $282.6M. Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We finished the year strong with a solid Q4, highlighted by 9 percent sales growth, 130 basis points of Adjusted EBIT margin improvement, and a 17 percent increase in Adjusted EPS. It was great to see all three segments deliver sales growth and margin improvement in the quarter. We were also able to offset the impacts of profitability erosion on Space development programs at VACCO through outstanding performance across our other businesses. PTI and Crissair in particular delivered excellent results in the quarter.

