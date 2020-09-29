ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that ESE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.67, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESE was $80.67, representing a -24.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.10 and a 28.78% increase over the 52 week low of $62.64.

ESE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ESE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.67.

