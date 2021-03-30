ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that ESE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESE was $108.89, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.84 and a 59.92% increase over the 52 week low of $68.09.

ESE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ESE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ESE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.07%, compared to an industry average of 21.3%.

