ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that ESE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.43, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESE was $92.43, representing a -20.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.84 and a 18.05% increase over the 52 week low of $78.30.

ESE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ESE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ESE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.07%, compared to an industry average of 27.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.