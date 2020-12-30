ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that ESE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.2, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESE was $102.2, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.10 and a 63.15% increase over the 52 week low of $62.64.

ESE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ESE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ESE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.78%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 9.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESE at 0.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.