ESCO Technologies Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.2% to US$71.89 in the past week. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$177m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 14% to hit US$0.44 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:ESE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Following the latest results, ESCO Technologies' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$822.7m in 2022. This would be a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 29% to US$3.08. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$818.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.13 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 9.8% to US$104, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ESCO Technologies at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$99.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ESCO Technologies is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that ESCO Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ESCO Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ESCO Technologies' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ESCO Technologies analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ESCO Technologies that you should be aware of.

