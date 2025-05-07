Stocks
ESCO Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Increased Sales and Record Backlog

May 07, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

ESCO Technologies Inc. reported Q2 2025 results with 7% sales growth and increased earnings per share, highlighting strong order performance and backlog.

Quiver AI Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. reported strong operating results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 7% sales increase to $265.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company's entered orders reached $290.8 million, leading to a record backlog of $932 million. GAAP earnings per share increased by 33% to $1.20, while adjusted EPS rose 24% to $1.35. All business segments posted solid revenue growth, particularly in nuclear and commercial aerospace markets. ESCO completed the acquisition of SM&P, which is now known as ESCO Maritime Solutions, enhancing their naval product offerings. The company expects organic sales to grow by 6-8% in fiscal year 2025, with Maritime contributing an estimated $90-100 million in sales. Additionally, they announced a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 17, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Sales increased by 7 percent year-over-year, amounting to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.
  • Record backlog achieved of $932 million, driven by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x with entered orders of $290.8 million.
  • GAAP EPS increased by 33 percent to $1.20 per share, while Adjusted EPS rose 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to Q2 2024.
  • Strong net cash provided by operating activities, totaling $58 million year-to-date, representing an increase of $39 million from the previous year.

Potential Negatives

  • The financial metrics highlighted in the press release show significant use of adjusted earnings measures, which can raise concerns regarding transparency and the sustainability of reported profits, especially given the $0.15 per share of acquisition-related amortization included in adjusted EPS.
  • Guidance uncertainty is indicated by the ongoing lack of finalization on transaction costs and purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Maritime, which may impact investor confidence.
  • Despite the overall positive results, there are underlying inflationary pressures noted that could affect future profitability, as margins were reported to have been partially offset by these pressures in various segments.

FAQ

What were ESCO Technologies' Q2 2025 sales figures?

ESCO Technologies reported Q2 2025 sales of $265.5 million, a 7% increase from $249.1 million in Q2 2024.

How did ESCO's EPS perform in Q2 2025?

GAAP EPS increased 33% to $1.20 per share in Q2 2025, compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.

What contributed to the backlog growth for ESCO Technologies?

ESCO's entered orders reached $290.8 million, resulting in a record backlog of $932 million, supported by solid growth in various segments.

When will the next dividend be paid by ESCO Technologies?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025.

What is the expected impact of the Maritime acquisition?

The Maritime acquisition is projected to contribute between $90 to $100 million in sales for FY 2025, enhancing ESCO's naval product offerings.

Full Release



St. Louis, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q2 2025).





Operating Highlights







  • Q2 2025 Sales increased $16.4 million (7 percent) to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.


  • Q2 2025 Entered Orders were $290.8 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x, resulting in record backlog of $932 million.


  • Q2 2025 GAAP EPS increased 33 percent to $1.20 per share compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.


  • Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS increased 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to $1.09 per share in Q2 2024.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $58 million YTD, an increase of $39 million compared to the prior year period.







Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q2 was another strong quarter as we delivered 7 percent top line growth, 250 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 24 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. All three segments delivered solid revenue growth, highlighted by strength across our Navy, commercial aerospace, utility, and Test end-markets.   It was very positive to see orders increase 22 percent over the prior year, with particular strength in both USG and Test.



“As previously announced, we closed the SM&P acquisition on April 25

th

. Going forward, SM&P will be known as ESCO Maritime Solutions (Maritime). We are happy to welcome the Maritime employees to the ESCO team. Maritime’s signature and power management solutions meaningfully expand our naval product offerings in both the US and UK. We are optimistic about the future of ESCO and are pleased to have Maritime join us as an integral part of that journey.”





Segment Performance







Aerospace & Defense (A&D)




  • Sales increased $8.7 million (8 percent) to $123.4 million in Q2 2025 from $114.7 million in Q2 2024. The Q2 increase was driven by strength in Navy and aerospace sales.


  • EBIT increased $6.9 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million from $23.4 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $6.7 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million (24.6 percent margin) from $23.6 million (20.6 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin improvement was driven by price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.


  • Entered Orders increased $6 million (5 percent) to $122 million in Q2 2025 compared to $116 million in Q2 2024.   Q2 2025 included a $6M order for PTI’s cartridge actuated devices/propellant actuated devices (CAD/PAD) products. The segment book-to-bill was 0.99x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $605 million.








Utility Solutions Group (USG)




  • Sales increased $3.5 million (4 percent) to $90.8 million in Q2 2025 from $87.3 million in Q2 2024. Doble’s sales increased by $3.5 million (5 percent) driven by a strong quarter for offline and protection testing products and services, partially offset by lower cybersecurity/compliance (DUCe) solutions. NRG sales were flat to the prior year due to moderation in renewable energy projects.


  • EBIT increased $3.2 million in Q2 2025 to $20.8 million from $17.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $3.3 million in Q2 2025 to $20.9 million (23.0 percent margin) from $17.6 million (20.1 percent margin) in Q2 2024.   Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.


  • Entered Orders increased $13 million (17 percent) to $92 million in Q2 2025. Doble orders increased by $11 million (17 percent) on strong offline test equipment and services orders. NRG orders increased by $2 million (15 percent) driven by solar orders in North America and EMEA.   The segment book-to-bill was 1.02x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $124 million.








RF Test & Measurement (Test)




  • Sales increased $4.3 million (9 percent) to $51.4 million in Q2 2025 from $47.1 million in Q2 2024. Sales growth was primarily driven by higher Test and Measurement, industrial shielding, and medical services in the US, along with a strong quarter for MPE filters projects.


  • EBIT increased $0.9 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million from $5.5 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.7 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million (12.4 percent margin) from $5.7 million (12.2 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by unfavorable mix and inflationary pressures.


  • Entered Orders increased $33 million (75 percent) to $77 million in Q2 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a strong quarter for US Test & Measurement, filters, and medical and industrial shielding orders. In addition, orders in China increased $9M in the quarter, primarily related to Test & Measurement projects. The segment book-to-bill was 1.50x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $203 million.









Business Outlook – 2025






Guidance for Q3 2025 and FY 2025 is being shown both with and without the impact of Maritime to provide insight into our expectations for Maritime’s impact on the remainder of Q3 2025 (approximately 2 months) and FY 2025 (approximately 5 months).   The transaction costs and purchase accounting amortization associated with the Maritime acquisition have not yet been finalized and are not included in our current business outlook.



Consistent with our initial FY 2025 guidance, organic sales are expected to grow 6 to 8 percent in FY 2025. Maritime is expected to contribute sales in the range of $90 to $100 million in FY 2025.

Guidance Range ($ Millions)

Sales Guidance excluding Maritime

$
1,090

$
1,110

Maritime Impact

$
90

$
100

Sales Guidance including Maritime

$
1,180

$
1,210






In our Q1 2025 earnings release (dated 2/6/2025), FY 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.55-$5.75. Due to continued market strength and improvement in operational performance, we are raising our full-year guidance by another $0.10 to $5.65 to $5.85 (18 to 23 percent growth over the prior year). Maritime is expected to contribute Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.30 in FY 2025.

Guidance Range

Previous FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance

$
5.55

$
5.75

Guidance Increase

$
0.10

$
0.10

Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime

$
5.65

$
5.85

Maritime Impact

$
0.20

$
0.30

Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime

$
5.85

$
6.15






Management’s expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS without Maritime to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 (15 to 22 percent growth over the prior year quarter). Maritime is expected to add Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 to $0.12 in Q3 2025.

Guidance Range

Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime

$
1.50

$
1.60

Maritime Impact

$
0.08

$
0.12

Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime

$
1.58

$
1.72












Dividend Payment




The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2025.





Conference Call




The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q2 2025 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the

Investor Center

of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this

registration link

. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the

Investor Center

of ESCO’s website.





Forward-Looking Statements




Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2025, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.



Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company’s strategic alternatives review of the VACCO business; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.





About ESCO




ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at

www.escotechnologies.com

.





























































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)








Three Months


Ended


March 31,


2025

Three Months


Ended


March 31,


2024










Net Sales


$
265,519

249,129

Cost and Expenses:






Cost of sales

156,298

152,347


Selling, general and administrative expenses

58,163

55,097


Amortization of intangible assets

7,989

8,572


Interest expense

2,195

3,226


Other expenses (income), net

375

666



Total costs and expenses

225,020

219,908










Earnings before income taxes

40,499

29,221

Income tax expense

9,466

6,002












Net earnings
$
31,033

23,219














Earnings Per Share (EPS)

















Diluted - GAAP
$
1.20

0.90













Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
$
1.35
(1
)
1.09
(2
)













Diluted average common shares O/S:

25,877

25,847










(1
)
Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.










(2
)
Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.19 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.












































































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)








Six Months


Ended


March 31, 2025

Six Months


Ended


March 31, 2024










Net Sales

$
512,545


467,443

Cost and Expenses:






Cost of sales

304,940


286,498


Selling, general and administrative expenses

116,947


109,065


Amortization of intangible assets

15,982


16,440


Interest expense

4,452


5,893


Other expenses (income), net

(216
)

872



Total costs and expenses

442,105


418,768










Earnings before income taxes

70,440


48,675

Income tax expense

15,934


10,287












Net earnings
$
54,506


38,388














Earnings Per Share (EPS)

















Diluted - GAAP
$
2.11


1.49













Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
$
2.42

(1
)
1.85
(2
)













Diluted average common shares O/S:

25,854


25,846










(1
)
YTD Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.31 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.










(2
)
YTD Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.36 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






GAAP

As Adjusted





Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Q2 2025

Q2 2024


Net Sales










Aerospace & Defense
$
123,369


114,701


123,369


114,701



USG

90,767


87,309


90,767


87,309



Test

51,383


47,119


51,383


47,119




Totals
$
265,519


249,129


265,519


249,129















EBIT











Aerospace & Defense
$
30,296


23,377


30,298


23,640



USG

20,779


17,575


20,862


17,575



Test

6,369


5,542


6,369


5,745



Corporate

(14,750
)

(14,047
)

(9,648
)

(8,260
)



Consolidated EBIT

42,694


32,447


47,881


38,700




Less: Interest expense

(2,195
)

(3,226
)

(2,195
)

(3,226
)



Less: Income tax expense

(9,466
)

(6,002
)

(10,659
)

(7,440
)



Net earnings
$
31,033


23,219


35,027


28,034














Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $35.0 million in Q2 2025 exclude $4.0 million (or $0.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.













Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $28.0 million in Q2 2024 exclude $4.8 million (or $0.19 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.













EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:





Q2 2025 -

Q2 2024 -





Q2 2025

Q2 2024

As Adjusted

As Adjusted

Consolidated EBITDA
$
56,668


46,550


56,895


47,174


Less: Depr & Amort

(13,974
)

(14,103
)

(9,014
)

(8,474
)

Consolidated EBIT

42,694


32,447


47,881


38,700


Less: Interest expense

(2,195
)

(3,226
)

(2,195
)

(3,226
)

Less: Income tax expense

(9,466
)

(6,002
)

(10,659
)

(7,440
)

Net earnings
$
31,033


23,219


35,027


28,034























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






GAAP

As Adjusted





YTD Q2 2025

YTD Q2 2024

YTD Q2 2025

YTD Q2 2024


Net Sales










Aerospace & Defense
$
237,670


209,434


237,670


209,434



USG

177,427


170,293


177,427


170,293



Test

97,448


87,716


97,448


87,716




Totals
$
512,545


467,443


512,545


467,443















EBIT












Aerospace & Defense
$
51,892


40,040


51,920


40,303



USG

41,269


35,200


41,352


35,320



Test

10,791


7,321


11,256


7,797



Corporate

(29,060
)

(27,993
)

(18,959
)

(16,860
)



Consolidated EBIT

74,892


54,568


85,569


66,560




Less: Interest expense

(4,452
)

(5,893
)

(4,452
)

(5,893
)



Less: Income tax

(15,934
)

(10,287
)

(18,390
)

(13,045
)



Net earnings
$
54,506


38,388


62,727


47,622














Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $62.7 million in YTD 2025 exclude $8.2 million (or $0.31 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate, and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.













Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $47.6 million in YTD 2024 exclude $9.2 million (or $0.36 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring costs (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.













EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:





YTD

YTD





YTD

YTD

Q2 2025 -

Q2 2024 -





Q2 2025

Q2 2024

As Adjusted

As Adjusted

Consolidated EBITDA
$
102,673


82,123


103,393


83,582


Less: Depr & Amort

(27,781
)

(27,555
)

(17,824
)

(17,022
)

Consolidated EBIT

74,892


54,568


85,569


66,560


Less: Interest expense

(4,452
)

(5,893
)

(4,452
)

(5,893
)

Less: Income tax expense

(15,934
)

(10,287
)

(18,390
)

(13,045
)

Net earnings
$
54,506


38,388


62,727


47,622








































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






March 31,


2025

September 30,


2024









Assets






Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,397

65,963


Accounts receivable, net

218,123

240,680


Contract assets

125,281

130,534


Inventories

231,200

209,164


Other current assets

28,752

22,308



Total current assets

660,753

668,649


Property, plant and equipment, net

172,081

170,596


Intangible assets, net

394,594

407,602


Goodwill

536,222

539,899


Operating lease assets

38,322

37,744


Other assets

13,690

14,130




$
1,815,662

1,838,620









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current maturities of long-term debt
$
20,000

20,000


Accounts payable

81,244

98,371


Contract liabilities

128,114

124,845


Other current liabilities

92,661

106,638



Total current liabilities

322,019

349,854


Deferred tax liabilities

72,580

75,333


Non-current operating lease liabilities

35,948

34,810


Other liabilities

39,787

39,273


Long-term debt

68,000

102,000


Shareholders' equity

1,277,328

1,237,350




$
1,815,662

1,838,620













































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Six Months


Ended


March 31, 2025

Six Months


Ended


March 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net earnings
$
54,506


38,388

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash




provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

27,781


27,555

Stock compensation expense

5,323


4,144

Changes in assets and liabilities

(27,207
)

(47,869
)

Effect of deferred taxes

(2,128
)

(2,981
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

58,275


19,237






Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









(56,179
)

Capital expenditures

(15,350
)

(16,301
)

Additions to capitalized software

(5,465
)

(5,912
)

Net cash used by investing activities

(20,815
)

(78,392
)






Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

66,000


154,000

Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings

(100,000
)

(65,000
)

Dividends paid

(4,130
)

(4,125
)

Purchases of common stock into treasury









(7,189
)

Other

(6,146
)

(1,432
)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(44,276
)

76,254






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,750
)

471






Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(8,566
)

17,570

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

65,963


41,866

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
57,397


59,436
























































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2025

A&D

USG

Test

Total


Beginning Backlog - 1/1/25
$
606,687


122,857


177,404


906,948


Entered Orders

121,706


92,184


76,950


290,840


Sales


(123,369
)

(90,767
)

(51,383
)

(265,519
)


Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
$
605,024


124,274


202,971


932,269












Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2025

A&D

USG

Test

Total


Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24
$
600,382


119,943


158,644


878,969


Entered Orders

242,312


181,758


141,775


565,845


Sales


(237,670
)

(177,427
)

(97,448
)

(512,545
)


Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
$
605,024


124,274


202,971


932,269

















































































































































































































































































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025




EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.20


Adjustments (defined below)

0.15


EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.35







Adjustments exclude $0.15 per share consisting primarily of acquisition




related amortization.




The $0.15 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5.2 million of pre-tax




charges offset by $1.2 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4 million.









EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2024




EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2024
$
0.90


Adjustments (defined below)

0.19


EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2024
$
1.09







Adjustments exclude $0.19 per share consisting primarily of $0.02 of MPE




acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test




and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.




The $0.19 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.2 million of pre-tax charges




offset by $1.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4.8 million.









EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2025




EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2025
$
2.11


Adjustments (defined below)

0.31


EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2025
$
2.42







Adjustments exclude $0.31 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring




charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.




The $0.31 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $10.7 million of pre-tax charges




offset by $2.5 million of tax benefit for net impact of $8.2 million.









EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2024




EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2024
$
1.49


Adjustments (defined below)

0.36


EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2024
$
1.85







Adjustments exclude $0.36 per share consisting primarily of $0.05 of MPE acquisition




backlog charges, inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of




restructuring charges, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.




The $0.36 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $12 million of pre-tax charges




offset by $2.8 million of tax benefit for net impact of $9.2 million.






SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.


Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277






This article was originally published on Quiver News

