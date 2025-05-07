ESCO Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Increased Sales and Record Backlog

ESCO Technologies Inc. reported Q2 2025 results with 7% sales growth and increased earnings per share, highlighting strong order performance and backlog.
ESCO Technologies Inc. reported strong operating results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 7% sales increase to $265.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company's entered orders reached $290.8 million, leading to a record backlog of $932 million. GAAP earnings per share increased by 33% to $1.20, while adjusted EPS rose 24% to $1.35. All business segments posted solid revenue growth, particularly in nuclear and commercial aerospace markets. ESCO completed the acquisition of SM&P, which is now known as ESCO Maritime Solutions, enhancing their naval product offerings. The company expects organic sales to grow by 6-8% in fiscal year 2025, with Maritime contributing an estimated $90-100 million in sales. Additionally, they announced a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 17, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Sales increased by 7 percent year-over-year, amounting to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.
- Record backlog achieved of $932 million, driven by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x with entered orders of $290.8 million.
- GAAP EPS increased by 33 percent to $1.20 per share, while Adjusted EPS rose 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to Q2 2024.
- Strong net cash provided by operating activities, totaling $58 million year-to-date, representing an increase of $39 million from the previous year.
Potential Negatives
- The financial metrics highlighted in the press release show significant use of adjusted earnings measures, which can raise concerns regarding transparency and the sustainability of reported profits, especially given the $0.15 per share of acquisition-related amortization included in adjusted EPS.
- Guidance uncertainty is indicated by the ongoing lack of finalization on transaction costs and purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Maritime, which may impact investor confidence.
- Despite the overall positive results, there are underlying inflationary pressures noted that could affect future profitability, as margins were reported to have been partially offset by these pressures in various segments.
FAQ
What were ESCO Technologies' Q2 2025 sales figures?
ESCO Technologies reported Q2 2025 sales of $265.5 million, a 7% increase from $249.1 million in Q2 2024.
How did ESCO's EPS perform in Q2 2025?
GAAP EPS increased 33% to $1.20 per share in Q2 2025, compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.
What contributed to the backlog growth for ESCO Technologies?
ESCO's entered orders reached $290.8 million, resulting in a record backlog of $932 million, supported by solid growth in various segments.
When will the next dividend be paid by ESCO Technologies?
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025.
What is the expected impact of the Maritime acquisition?
The Maritime acquisition is projected to contribute between $90 to $100 million in sales for FY 2025, enhancing ESCO's naval product offerings.
$ESE Insider Trading Activity
$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049
$ESE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 240,278 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,007,432
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 233,210 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,065,904
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 229,601 shares (+152.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,585,149
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 148,812 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,678,965
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 114,246 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,218,709
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 107,279 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,070,234
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 85,841 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,434,879
St. Louis, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q2 2025).
Operating Highlights
Q2 2025 Sales increased $16.4 million (7 percent) to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.
Q2 2025 Entered Orders were $290.8 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x, resulting in record backlog of $932 million.
Q2 2025 GAAP EPS increased 33 percent to $1.20 per share compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.
Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS increased 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to $1.09 per share in Q2 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $58 million YTD, an increase of $39 million compared to the prior year period.
Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q2 was another strong quarter as we delivered 7 percent top line growth, 250 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 24 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. All three segments delivered solid revenue growth, highlighted by strength across our Navy, commercial aerospace, utility, and Test end-markets. It was very positive to see orders increase 22 percent over the prior year, with particular strength in both USG and Test.
“As previously announced, we closed the SM&P acquisition on April 25
th
. Going forward, SM&P will be known as ESCO Maritime Solutions (Maritime). We are happy to welcome the Maritime employees to the ESCO team. Maritime’s signature and power management solutions meaningfully expand our naval product offerings in both the US and UK. We are optimistic about the future of ESCO and are pleased to have Maritime join us as an integral part of that journey.”
Segment Performance
Aerospace & Defense (A&D)
Sales increased $8.7 million (8 percent) to $123.4 million in Q2 2025 from $114.7 million in Q2 2024. The Q2 increase was driven by strength in Navy and aerospace sales.
EBIT increased $6.9 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million from $23.4 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $6.7 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million (24.6 percent margin) from $23.6 million (20.6 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin improvement was driven by price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
Entered Orders increased $6 million (5 percent) to $122 million in Q2 2025 compared to $116 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 included a $6M order for PTI’s cartridge actuated devices/propellant actuated devices (CAD/PAD) products. The segment book-to-bill was 0.99x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $605 million.
Utility Solutions Group (USG)
Sales increased $3.5 million (4 percent) to $90.8 million in Q2 2025 from $87.3 million in Q2 2024. Doble’s sales increased by $3.5 million (5 percent) driven by a strong quarter for offline and protection testing products and services, partially offset by lower cybersecurity/compliance (DUCe) solutions. NRG sales were flat to the prior year due to moderation in renewable energy projects.
EBIT increased $3.2 million in Q2 2025 to $20.8 million from $17.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $3.3 million in Q2 2025 to $20.9 million (23.0 percent margin) from $17.6 million (20.1 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
Entered Orders increased $13 million (17 percent) to $92 million in Q2 2025. Doble orders increased by $11 million (17 percent) on strong offline test equipment and services orders. NRG orders increased by $2 million (15 percent) driven by solar orders in North America and EMEA. The segment book-to-bill was 1.02x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $124 million.
RF Test & Measurement (Test)
Sales increased $4.3 million (9 percent) to $51.4 million in Q2 2025 from $47.1 million in Q2 2024. Sales growth was primarily driven by higher Test and Measurement, industrial shielding, and medical services in the US, along with a strong quarter for MPE filters projects.
EBIT increased $0.9 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million from $5.5 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.7 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million (12.4 percent margin) from $5.7 million (12.2 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by unfavorable mix and inflationary pressures.
Entered Orders increased $33 million (75 percent) to $77 million in Q2 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a strong quarter for US Test & Measurement, filters, and medical and industrial shielding orders. In addition, orders in China increased $9M in the quarter, primarily related to Test & Measurement projects. The segment book-to-bill was 1.50x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $203 million.
Business Outlook – 2025
Guidance for Q3 2025 and FY 2025 is being shown both with and without the impact of Maritime to provide insight into our expectations for Maritime’s impact on the remainder of Q3 2025 (approximately 2 months) and FY 2025 (approximately 5 months). The transaction costs and purchase accounting amortization associated with the Maritime acquisition have not yet been finalized and are not included in our current business outlook.
Consistent with our initial FY 2025 guidance, organic sales are expected to grow 6 to 8 percent in FY 2025. Maritime is expected to contribute sales in the range of $90 to $100 million in FY 2025.
Guidance Range ($ Millions)
Sales Guidance excluding Maritime
$
1,090
$
1,110
Maritime Impact
$
90
$
100
Sales Guidance including Maritime
$
1,180
$
1,210
In our Q1 2025 earnings release (dated 2/6/2025), FY 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.55-$5.75. Due to continued market strength and improvement in operational performance, we are raising our full-year guidance by another $0.10 to $5.65 to $5.85 (18 to 23 percent growth over the prior year). Maritime is expected to contribute Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.30 in FY 2025.
Guidance Range
Previous FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
5.55
$
5.75
Guidance Increase
$
0.10
$
0.10
Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime
$
5.65
$
5.85
Maritime Impact
$
0.20
$
0.30
Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime
$
5.85
$
6.15
Management’s expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS without Maritime to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 (15 to 22 percent growth over the prior year quarter). Maritime is expected to add Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 to $0.12 in Q3 2025.
Guidance Range
Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime
$
1.50
$
1.60
Maritime Impact
$
0.08
$
0.12
Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime
$
1.58
$
1.72
Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2025.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q2 2025 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the
Investor Center
of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this
registration link
. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the
Investor Center
of ESCO’s website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2025, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.
Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company’s strategic alternatives review of the VACCO business; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
About ESCO
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at
www.escotechnologies.com
.
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
Net Sales
$
265,519
249,129
Cost and Expenses:
Cost of sales
156,298
152,347
Selling, general and administrative expenses
58,163
55,097
Amortization of intangible assets
7,989
8,572
Interest expense
2,195
3,226
Other expenses (income), net
375
666
Total costs and expenses
225,020
219,908
Earnings before income taxes
40,499
29,221
Income tax expense
9,466
6,002
Net earnings
$
31,033
23,219
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Diluted - GAAP
$
1.20
0.90
Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
$
1.35
(1
)
1.09
(2
)
Diluted average common shares O/S:
25,877
25,847
(1
)
Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.
(2
)
Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.19 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2025
Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2024
Net Sales
$
512,545
467,443
Cost and Expenses:
Cost of sales
304,940
286,498
Selling, general and administrative expenses
116,947
109,065
Amortization of intangible assets
15,982
16,440
Interest expense
4,452
5,893
Other expenses (income), net
(216
)
872
Total costs and expenses
442,105
418,768
Earnings before income taxes
70,440
48,675
Income tax expense
15,934
10,287
Net earnings
$
54,506
38,388
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Diluted - GAAP
$
2.11
1.49
Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
$
2.42
(1
)
1.85
(2
)
Diluted average common shares O/S:
25,854
25,846
(1
)
YTD Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.31 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
(2
)
YTD Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.36 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
GAAP
As Adjusted
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Net Sales
Aerospace & Defense
$
123,369
114,701
123,369
114,701
USG
90,767
87,309
90,767
87,309
Test
51,383
47,119
51,383
47,119
Totals
$
265,519
249,129
265,519
249,129
EBIT
Aerospace & Defense
$
30,296
23,377
30,298
23,640
USG
20,779
17,575
20,862
17,575
Test
6,369
5,542
6,369
5,745
Corporate
(14,750
)
(14,047
)
(9,648
)
(8,260
)
Consolidated EBIT
42,694
32,447
47,881
38,700
Less: Interest expense
(2,195
)
(3,226
)
(2,195
)
(3,226
)
Less: Income tax expense
(9,466
)
(6,002
)
(10,659
)
(7,440
)
Net earnings
$
31,033
23,219
35,027
28,034
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $35.0 million in Q2 2025 exclude $4.0 million (or $0.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $28.0 million in Q2 2024 exclude $4.8 million (or $0.19 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
Q2 2025 -
Q2 2024 -
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
As Adjusted
As Adjusted
Consolidated EBITDA
$
56,668
46,550
56,895
47,174
Less: Depr & Amort
(13,974
)
(14,103
)
(9,014
)
(8,474
)
Consolidated EBIT
42,694
32,447
47,881
38,700
Less: Interest expense
(2,195
)
(3,226
)
(2,195
)
(3,226
)
Less: Income tax expense
(9,466
)
(6,002
)
(10,659
)
(7,440
)
Net earnings
$
31,033
23,219
35,027
28,034
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
GAAP
As Adjusted
YTD Q2 2025
YTD Q2 2024
YTD Q2 2025
YTD Q2 2024
Net Sales
Aerospace & Defense
$
237,670
209,434
237,670
209,434
USG
177,427
170,293
177,427
170,293
Test
97,448
87,716
97,448
87,716
Totals
$
512,545
467,443
512,545
467,443
EBIT
Aerospace & Defense
$
51,892
40,040
51,920
40,303
USG
41,269
35,200
41,352
35,320
Test
10,791
7,321
11,256
7,797
Corporate
(29,060
)
(27,993
)
(18,959
)
(16,860
)
Consolidated EBIT
74,892
54,568
85,569
66,560
Less: Interest expense
(4,452
)
(5,893
)
(4,452
)
(5,893
)
Less: Income tax
(15,934
)
(10,287
)
(18,390
)
(13,045
)
Net earnings
$
54,506
38,388
62,727
47,622
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $62.7 million in YTD 2025 exclude $8.2 million (or $0.31 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate, and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $47.6 million in YTD 2024 exclude $9.2 million (or $0.36 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring costs (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Q2 2025 -
Q2 2024 -
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
As Adjusted
As Adjusted
Consolidated EBITDA
$
102,673
82,123
103,393
83,582
Less: Depr & Amort
(27,781
)
(27,555
)
(17,824
)
(17,022
)
Consolidated EBIT
74,892
54,568
85,569
66,560
Less: Interest expense
(4,452
)
(5,893
)
(4,452
)
(5,893
)
Less: Income tax expense
(15,934
)
(10,287
)
(18,390
)
(13,045
)
Net earnings
$
54,506
38,388
62,727
47,622
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
September 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,397
65,963
Accounts receivable, net
218,123
240,680
Contract assets
125,281
130,534
Inventories
231,200
209,164
Other current assets
28,752
22,308
Total current assets
660,753
668,649
Property, plant and equipment, net
172,081
170,596
Intangible assets, net
394,594
407,602
Goodwill
536,222
539,899
Operating lease assets
38,322
37,744
Other assets
13,690
14,130
$
1,815,662
1,838,620
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
20,000
20,000
Accounts payable
81,244
98,371
Contract liabilities
128,114
124,845
Other current liabilities
92,661
106,638
Total current liabilities
322,019
349,854
Deferred tax liabilities
72,580
75,333
Non-current operating lease liabilities
35,948
34,810
Other liabilities
39,787
39,273
Long-term debt
68,000
102,000
Shareholders' equity
1,277,328
1,237,350
$
1,815,662
1,838,620
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2025
Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
54,506
38,388
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
27,781
27,555
Stock compensation expense
5,323
4,144
Changes in assets and liabilities
(27,207
)
(47,869
)
Effect of deferred taxes
(2,128
)
(2,981
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,275
19,237
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(56,179
)
Capital expenditures
(15,350
)
(16,301
)
Additions to capitalized software
(5,465
)
(5,912
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(20,815
)
(78,392
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
66,000
154,000
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings
(100,000
)
(65,000
)
Dividends paid
(4,130
)
(4,125
)
Purchases of common stock into treasury
(7,189
)
Other
(6,146
)
(1,432
)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(44,276
)
76,254
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,750
)
471
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(8,566
)
17,570
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
65,963
41,866
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
57,397
59,436
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2025
A&D
USG
Test
Total
Beginning Backlog - 1/1/25
$
606,687
122,857
177,404
906,948
Entered Orders
121,706
92,184
76,950
290,840
Sales
(123,369
)
(90,767
)
(51,383
)
(265,519
)
Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
$
605,024
124,274
202,971
932,269
Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2025
A&D
USG
Test
Total
Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24
$
600,382
119,943
158,644
878,969
Entered Orders
242,312
181,758
141,775
565,845
Sales
(237,670
)
(177,427
)
(97,448
)
(512,545
)
Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
$
605,024
124,274
202,971
932,269
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025
EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.20
Adjustments (defined below)
0.15
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.35
Adjustments exclude $0.15 per share consisting primarily of acquisition
related amortization.
The $0.15 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5.2 million of pre-tax
charges offset by $1.2 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4 million.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2024
EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2024
$
0.90
Adjustments (defined below)
0.19
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2024
$
1.09
Adjustments exclude $0.19 per share consisting primarily of $0.02 of MPE
acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test
and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
The $0.19 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.2 million of pre-tax charges
offset by $1.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4.8 million.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2025
EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2025
$
2.11
Adjustments (defined below)
0.31
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2025
$
2.42
Adjustments exclude $0.31 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring
charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
The $0.31 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $10.7 million of pre-tax charges
offset by $2.5 million of tax benefit for net impact of $8.2 million.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2024
EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2024
$
1.49
Adjustments (defined below)
0.36
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2024
$
1.85
Adjustments exclude $0.36 per share consisting primarily of $0.05 of MPE acquisition
backlog charges, inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of
restructuring charges, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
The $0.36 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $12 million of pre-tax charges
offset by $2.8 million of tax benefit for net impact of $9.2 million.
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277
