ESCO Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Increased Sales and Record Backlog

ESCO Technologies Inc. reported Q2 2025 results with 7% sales growth and increased earnings per share, highlighting strong order performance and backlog.

Quiver AI Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. reported strong operating results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 7% sales increase to $265.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company's entered orders reached $290.8 million, leading to a record backlog of $932 million. GAAP earnings per share increased by 33% to $1.20, while adjusted EPS rose 24% to $1.35. All business segments posted solid revenue growth, particularly in nuclear and commercial aerospace markets. ESCO completed the acquisition of SM&P, which is now known as ESCO Maritime Solutions, enhancing their naval product offerings. The company expects organic sales to grow by 6-8% in fiscal year 2025, with Maritime contributing an estimated $90-100 million in sales. Additionally, they announced a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 17, 2025.

Potential Positives

Sales increased by 7 percent year-over-year, amounting to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.

Record backlog achieved of $932 million, driven by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x with entered orders of $290.8 million.

GAAP EPS increased by 33 percent to $1.20 per share, while Adjusted EPS rose 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to Q2 2024.

Strong net cash provided by operating activities, totaling $58 million year-to-date, representing an increase of $39 million from the previous year.

Potential Negatives

The financial metrics highlighted in the press release show significant use of adjusted earnings measures, which can raise concerns regarding transparency and the sustainability of reported profits, especially given the $0.15 per share of acquisition-related amortization included in adjusted EPS.

Guidance uncertainty is indicated by the ongoing lack of finalization on transaction costs and purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Maritime, which may impact investor confidence.

Despite the overall positive results, there are underlying inflationary pressures noted that could affect future profitability, as margins were reported to have been partially offset by these pressures in various segments.

FAQ

What were ESCO Technologies' Q2 2025 sales figures?

ESCO Technologies reported Q2 2025 sales of $265.5 million, a 7% increase from $249.1 million in Q2 2024.

How did ESCO's EPS perform in Q2 2025?

GAAP EPS increased 33% to $1.20 per share in Q2 2025, compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.

What contributed to the backlog growth for ESCO Technologies?

ESCO's entered orders reached $290.8 million, resulting in a record backlog of $932 million, supported by solid growth in various segments.

When will the next dividend be paid by ESCO Technologies?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025.

What is the expected impact of the Maritime acquisition?

The Maritime acquisition is projected to contribute between $90 to $100 million in sales for FY 2025, enhancing ESCO's naval product offerings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESE Insider Trading Activity

$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



St. Louis, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q2 2025).









Operating Highlights















Q2 2025 Sales increased $16.4 million (7 percent) to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.



Q2 2025 Sales increased $16.4 million (7 percent) to $265.5 million compared to $249.1 million in Q2 2024.



Q2 2025 Entered Orders were $290.8 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x, resulting in record backlog of $932 million.



Q2 2025 Entered Orders were $290.8 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x, resulting in record backlog of $932 million.



Q2 2025 GAAP EPS increased 33 percent to $1.20 per share compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.



Q2 2025 GAAP EPS increased 33 percent to $1.20 per share compared to $0.90 per share in Q2 2024.



Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS increased 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to $1.09 per share in Q2 2024.



Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS increased 24 percent to $1.35 per share compared to $1.09 per share in Q2 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $58 million YTD, an increase of $39 million compared to the prior year period.















Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q2 was another strong quarter as we delivered 7 percent top line growth, 250 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 24 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. All three segments delivered solid revenue growth, highlighted by strength across our Navy, commercial aerospace, utility, and Test end-markets. It was very positive to see orders increase 22 percent over the prior year, with particular strength in both USG and Test.





“As previously announced, we closed the SM&P acquisition on April 25



th



. Going forward, SM&P will be known as ESCO Maritime Solutions (Maritime). We are happy to welcome the Maritime employees to the ESCO team. Maritime’s signature and power management solutions meaningfully expand our naval product offerings in both the US and UK. We are optimistic about the future of ESCO and are pleased to have Maritime join us as an integral part of that journey.”









Segment Performance















Aerospace & Defense (A&D)









Sales increased $8.7 million (8 percent) to $123.4 million in Q2 2025 from $114.7 million in Q2 2024. The Q2 increase was driven by strength in Navy and aerospace sales.



Sales increased $8.7 million (8 percent) to $123.4 million in Q2 2025 from $114.7 million in Q2 2024. The Q2 increase was driven by strength in Navy and aerospace sales.



EBIT increased $6.9 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million from $23.4 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $6.7 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million (24.6 percent margin) from $23.6 million (20.6 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin improvement was driven by price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.



EBIT increased $6.9 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million from $23.4 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $6.7 million in Q2 2025 to $30.3 million (24.6 percent margin) from $23.6 million (20.6 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin improvement was driven by price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.



Entered Orders increased $6 million (5 percent) to $122 million in Q2 2025 compared to $116 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 included a $6M order for PTI’s cartridge actuated devices/propellant actuated devices (CAD/PAD) products. The segment book-to-bill was 0.99x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $605 million.

















Utility Solutions Group (USG)









Sales increased $3.5 million (4 percent) to $90.8 million in Q2 2025 from $87.3 million in Q2 2024. Doble’s sales increased by $3.5 million (5 percent) driven by a strong quarter for offline and protection testing products and services, partially offset by lower cybersecurity/compliance (DUCe) solutions. NRG sales were flat to the prior year due to moderation in renewable energy projects.



Sales increased $3.5 million (4 percent) to $90.8 million in Q2 2025 from $87.3 million in Q2 2024. Doble’s sales increased by $3.5 million (5 percent) driven by a strong quarter for offline and protection testing products and services, partially offset by lower cybersecurity/compliance (DUCe) solutions. NRG sales were flat to the prior year due to moderation in renewable energy projects.



EBIT increased $3.2 million in Q2 2025 to $20.8 million from $17.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $3.3 million in Q2 2025 to $20.9 million (23.0 percent margin) from $17.6 million (20.1 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.



EBIT increased $3.2 million in Q2 2025 to $20.8 million from $17.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $3.3 million in Q2 2025 to $20.9 million (23.0 percent margin) from $17.6 million (20.1 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.



Entered Orders increased $13 million (17 percent) to $92 million in Q2 2025. Doble orders increased by $11 million (17 percent) on strong offline test equipment and services orders. NRG orders increased by $2 million (15 percent) driven by solar orders in North America and EMEA. The segment book-to-bill was 1.02x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $124 million.

















RF Test & Measurement (Test)









Sales increased $4.3 million (9 percent) to $51.4 million in Q2 2025 from $47.1 million in Q2 2024. Sales growth was primarily driven by higher Test and Measurement, industrial shielding, and medical services in the US, along with a strong quarter for MPE filters projects.



Sales increased $4.3 million (9 percent) to $51.4 million in Q2 2025 from $47.1 million in Q2 2024. Sales growth was primarily driven by higher Test and Measurement, industrial shielding, and medical services in the US, along with a strong quarter for MPE filters projects.



EBIT increased $0.9 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million from $5.5 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.7 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million (12.4 percent margin) from $5.7 million (12.2 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by unfavorable mix and inflationary pressures.



EBIT increased $0.9 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million from $5.5 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.7 million in Q2 2025 to $6.4 million (12.4 percent margin) from $5.7 million (12.2 percent margin) in Q2 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by unfavorable mix and inflationary pressures.



Entered Orders increased $33 million (75 percent) to $77 million in Q2 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a strong quarter for US Test & Measurement, filters, and medical and industrial shielding orders. In addition, orders in China increased $9M in the quarter, primarily related to Test & Measurement projects. The segment book-to-bill was 1.50x in the quarter, resulting in ending backlog of $203 million.



















Business Outlook – 2025













Guidance for Q3 2025 and FY 2025 is being shown both with and without the impact of Maritime to provide insight into our expectations for Maritime’s impact on the remainder of Q3 2025 (approximately 2 months) and FY 2025 (approximately 5 months). The transaction costs and purchase accounting amortization associated with the Maritime acquisition have not yet been finalized and are not included in our current business outlook.





Consistent with our initial FY 2025 guidance, organic sales are expected to grow 6 to 8 percent in FY 2025. Maritime is expected to contribute sales in the range of $90 to $100 million in FY 2025.

















Guidance Range ($ Millions)









Sales Guidance excluding Maritime









$





1,090









$





1,110









Maritime Impact









$





90









$





100









Sales Guidance including Maritime









$





1,180









$





1,210

















In our Q1 2025 earnings release (dated 2/6/2025), FY 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.55-$5.75. Due to continued market strength and improvement in operational performance, we are raising our full-year guidance by another $0.10 to $5.65 to $5.85 (18 to 23 percent growth over the prior year). Maritime is expected to contribute Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.30 in FY 2025.

















Guidance Range









Previous FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance









$





5.55









$





5.75









Guidance Increase









$





0.10









$





0.10









Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime









$





5.65









$





5.85









Maritime Impact









$





0.20









$





0.30









Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime









$





5.85









$





6.15

















Management’s expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS without Maritime to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 (15 to 22 percent growth over the prior year quarter). Maritime is expected to add Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 to $0.12 in Q3 2025.

















Guidance Range









Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime









$





1.50









$





1.60









Maritime Impact









$





0.08









$





0.12









Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime









$





1.58









$





1.72





























Dividend Payment









The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2025.









Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q2 2025 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the



Investor Center



of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this



registration link



. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the



Investor Center



of ESCO’s website.









Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2025, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.





Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company’s strategic alternatives review of the VACCO business; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.









About ESCO









ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at



www.escotechnologies.com



.









ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2025









Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2024





















































Net Sales













$





265,519









249,129













Cost and Expenses:

































Cost of sales









156,298









152,347

















Selling, general and administrative expenses









58,163









55,097

















Amortization of intangible assets









7,989









8,572

















Interest expense









2,195









3,226

















Other expenses (income), net









375









666





















Total costs and expenses









225,020









219,908





















































Earnings before income taxes









40,499









29,221













Income tax expense









9,466









6,002





























































Net earnings





$





31,033









23,219



































































Earnings Per Share (EPS)



















































































Diluted - GAAP





$





1.20









0.90

































































Diluted - As Adjusted Basis





$





1.35





(1





)





1.09





(2





)





























































Diluted average common shares O/S:









25,877









25,847





















































(1





)





Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.

















































(2





)





Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.19 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.





















ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Six Months





Ended





March 31, 2025









Six Months





Ended





March 31, 2024





















































Net Sales









$





512,545













467,443













Cost and Expenses:

































Cost of sales









304,940













286,498

















Selling, general and administrative expenses









116,947













109,065

















Amortization of intangible assets









15,982













16,440

















Interest expense









4,452













5,893

















Other expenses (income), net









(216





)









872





















Total costs and expenses









442,105













418,768





















































Earnings before income taxes









70,440













48,675













Income tax expense









15,934













10,287





























































Net earnings





$





54,506













38,388



































































Earnings Per Share (EPS)



















































































Diluted - GAAP





$





2.11













1.49

































































Diluted - As Adjusted Basis





$





2.42









(1





)





1.85





(2





)





























































Diluted average common shares O/S:









25,854













25,846





















































(1





)





YTD Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.31 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.

















































(2





)





YTD Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.36 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.





































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































GAAP









As Adjusted





























Q2 2025









Q2 2024









Q2 2025









Q2 2024















Net Sales



















































Aerospace & Defense





$





123,369













114,701













123,369













114,701





















USG









90,767













87,309













90,767













87,309





















Test









51,383













47,119













51,383













47,119

























Totals





$





265,519













249,129













265,519













249,129







































































EBIT























































Aerospace & Defense





$





30,296













23,377













30,298













23,640





















USG









20,779













17,575













20,862













17,575





















Test









6,369













5,542













6,369













5,745





















Corporate









(14,750





)









(14,047





)









(9,648





)









(8,260





)





















Consolidated EBIT









42,694













32,447













47,881













38,700

























Less: Interest expense









(2,195





)









(3,226





)









(2,195





)









(3,226





)





















Less: Income tax expense









(9,466





)









(6,002





)









(10,659





)









(7,440





)





















Net earnings





$





31,033













23,219













35,027













28,034





































































Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $35.0 million in Q2 2025 exclude $4.0 million (or $0.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.





























































Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $28.0 million in Q2 2024 exclude $4.8 million (or $0.19 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.





























































EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:

























Q2 2025 -









Q2 2024 -





























Q2 2025









Q2 2024









As Adjusted









As Adjusted













Consolidated EBITDA





$





56,668













46,550













56,895













47,174

















Less: Depr & Amort









(13,974





)









(14,103





)









(9,014





)









(8,474





)













Consolidated EBIT









42,694













32,447













47,881













38,700

















Less: Interest expense









(2,195





)









(3,226





)









(2,195





)









(3,226





)













Less: Income tax expense









(9,466





)









(6,002





)









(10,659





)









(7,440





)













Net earnings





$





31,033













23,219













35,027













28,034

















































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































GAAP









As Adjusted





























YTD Q2 2025









YTD Q2 2024









YTD Q2 2025









YTD Q2 2024















Net Sales



















































Aerospace & Defense





$





237,670













209,434













237,670













209,434





















USG









177,427













170,293













177,427













170,293





















Test









97,448













87,716













97,448













87,716

























Totals





$





512,545













467,443













512,545













467,443







































































EBIT



























































Aerospace & Defense





$





51,892













40,040













51,920













40,303





















USG









41,269













35,200













41,352













35,320





















Test









10,791













7,321













11,256













7,797





















Corporate









(29,060





)









(27,993





)









(18,959





)









(16,860





)





















Consolidated EBIT









74,892













54,568













85,569













66,560

























Less: Interest expense









(4,452





)









(5,893





)









(4,452





)









(5,893





)





















Less: Income tax









(15,934





)









(10,287





)









(18,390





)









(13,045





)





















Net earnings





$





54,506













38,388













62,727













47,622





































































Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $62.7 million in YTD 2025 exclude $8.2 million (or $0.31 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate, and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.





























































Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $47.6 million in YTD 2024 exclude $9.2 million (or $0.36 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring costs (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.





























































EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:

























YTD









YTD





























YTD









YTD









Q2 2025 -









Q2 2024 -





























Q2 2025









Q2 2024









As Adjusted









As Adjusted













Consolidated EBITDA





$





102,673













82,123













103,393













83,582

















Less: Depr & Amort









(27,781





)









(27,555





)









(17,824





)









(17,022





)













Consolidated EBIT









74,892













54,568













85,569













66,560

















Less: Interest expense









(4,452





)









(5,893





)









(4,452





)









(5,893





)













Less: Income tax expense









(15,934





)









(10,287





)









(18,390





)









(13,045





)













Net earnings





$





54,506













38,388













62,727













47,622





















































































ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































March 31,





2025









September 30,





2024











































Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents





$





57,397









65,963













Accounts receivable, net









218,123









240,680













Contract assets









125,281









130,534













Inventories









231,200









209,164













Other current assets









28,752









22,308

















Total current assets









660,753









668,649













Property, plant and equipment, net









172,081









170,596













Intangible assets, net









394,594









407,602













Goodwill









536,222









539,899













Operating lease assets









38,322









37,744













Other assets









13,690









14,130





















$





1,815,662









1,838,620











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Current maturities of long-term debt





$





20,000









20,000













Accounts payable









81,244









98,371













Contract liabilities









128,114









124,845













Other current liabilities









92,661









106,638

















Total current liabilities









322,019









349,854













Deferred tax liabilities









72,580









75,333













Non-current operating lease liabilities









35,948









34,810













Other liabilities









39,787









39,273













Long-term debt









68,000









102,000













Shareholders' equity









1,277,328









1,237,350





















$





1,815,662









1,838,620





















ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































Six Months





Ended





March 31, 2025









Six Months





Ended





March 31, 2024









Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net earnings





$





54,506













38,388













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

























provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization









27,781













27,555













Stock compensation expense









5,323













4,144













Changes in assets and liabilities









(27,207





)









(47,869





)









Effect of deferred taxes









(2,128





)









(2,981





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









58,275













19,237





































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired





























(56,179





)









Capital expenditures









(15,350





)









(16,301





)









Additions to capitalized software









(5,465





)









(5,912





)









Net cash used by investing activities









(20,815





)









(78,392





)

































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds from long-term debt









66,000













154,000













Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings









(100,000





)









(65,000





)









Dividends paid









(4,130





)









(4,125





)









Purchases of common stock into treasury





























(7,189





)









Other









(6,146





)









(1,432





)









Net cash (used) provided by financing activities









(44,276





)









76,254





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(1,750





)









471





































Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents









(8,566





)









17,570













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









65,963













41,866













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





57,397













59,436

























ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2025









A&D









USG









Test









Total













Beginning Backlog - 1/1/25





$





606,687













122,857













177,404













906,948

















Entered Orders









121,706













92,184













76,950













290,840

















Sales













(123,369





)









(90,767





)









(51,383





)









(265,519





)













Ending Backlog - 3/31/25





$





605,024













124,274













202,971













932,269





























































Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2025









A&D









USG









Test









Total













Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24





$





600,382













119,943













158,644













878,969

















Entered Orders









242,312













181,758













141,775













565,845

















Sales













(237,670





)









(177,427





)









(97,448





)









(512,545





)













Ending Backlog - 3/31/25





$





605,024













124,274













202,971













932,269

























ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







































EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025



























EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2025





$





1.20

















Adjustments (defined below)









0.15

















EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025





$





1.35









































Adjustments exclude $0.15 per share consisting primarily of acquisition

























related amortization.

























The $0.15 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5.2 million of pre-tax

























charges offset by $1.2 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4 million.















































EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2024



























EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2024





$





0.90

















Adjustments (defined below)









0.19

















EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2024





$





1.09









































Adjustments exclude $0.19 per share consisting primarily of $0.02 of MPE

























acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test

























and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.

























The $0.19 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.2 million of pre-tax charges

























offset by $1.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4.8 million.















































EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2025



























EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2025





$





2.11

















Adjustments (defined below)









0.31

















EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2025





$





2.42









































Adjustments exclude $0.31 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring

























charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.

























The $0.31 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $10.7 million of pre-tax charges

























offset by $2.5 million of tax benefit for net impact of $8.2 million.















































EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2024



























EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2024





$





1.49

















Adjustments (defined below)









0.36

















EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2024





$





1.85









































Adjustments exclude $0.36 per share consisting primarily of $0.05 of MPE acquisition

























backlog charges, inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of

























restructuring charges, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.

























The $0.36 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $12 million of pre-tax charges

























offset by $2.8 million of tax benefit for net impact of $9.2 million.

























SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.





Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.