ESCO Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Performance with 13.2% Sales Growth and Increased Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing sales growth, increased EPS, and raised full-year guidance.
Quiver AI Summary
ESCO Technologies Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024, with sales increasing by 13.2% to $247 million, up from $218.3 million in Q1 2024. The company achieved a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, a 54% increase year-over-year, and an adjusted EPS of $1.07, marking a 41% rise when adjusted for acquisition-related amortization. The order intake reached $275 million, leading to a record backlog of $907 million. Growth was driven by all segments, particularly the Aerospace & Defense segment, which saw a 21% increase in sales, fueled by strong demand in Navy and commercial aerospace markets. Management expressed confidence in the company's outlook, raising full-year earnings guidance due to favorable market conditions and operational improvements. Additionally, ESCO is nearing completion of its acquisition of the Signature Management & Power business, expected to enhance its Navy business capabilities. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, to be paid on April 17, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Sales increased by $28.7 million (13.2 percent) to $247.0 million compared to $218.3 million in Q1 2024.
- Record backlog of $907 million was achieved, with Entered Orders at $275.0 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11x.
- GAAP EPS increased 54 percent to $0.91 per share compared to $0.59 per share in Q1 2024.
- Full-year earnings guidance has been raised by $0.25, reflecting strong market conditions and operational performance, now ranging from $5.55 to $5.75.
Potential Negatives
- Entered Orders in the Aerospace & Defense segment decreased by 30 percent, indicating a potential slowdown in future sales which may affect overall revenue growth.
- The company is excluding acquisition-related amortization from its Adjusted EPS calculation, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of earnings growth when factoring in ongoing acquisition costs.
- There are significant risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements regarding factors affecting the company's operations, such as supply chain disruptions and potential regulatory issues related to the pending acquisition of SM&P.
FAQ
What were ESCO Technologies' Q1 2025 sales figures?
ESCO Technologies reported Q1 2025 sales of $247.0 million, a 13.2% increase from $218.3 million in Q1 2024.
How much did ESCO's GAAP EPS increase in Q1 2025?
GAAP EPS increased 54% to $0.91 per share in Q1 2025, compared to $0.59 per share in Q1 2024.
What contributed to ESCO's record backlog in Q1 2025?
ESCO's record backlog of $907 million was driven by entering orders worth $275 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11x.
What are the key segments showing sales growth for ESCO?
Key segments showing growth include Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement, with notable revenue increases.
How has ESCO adjusted its earnings guidance for FY 2025?
ESCO has raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $5.55 to $5.75, reflecting strong market conditions and operational performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ESE Insider Trading Activity
$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINOD M KHILNANI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $480,117.
- GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ESE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 601,477 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,578,503
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 395,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,006,430
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 335,069 shares (+273.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,217,199
- MORGAN STANLEY added 299,124 shares (+95.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,581,013
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 294,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,003,441
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 150,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,411,876
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 100,852 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,007,890
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
St. Louis, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q1 2025).
Operating Highlights
Q1 2025 Sales increased $28.7 million (13.2 percent) to $247.0 million compared to $218.3 million in Q1 2024.
Q1 2025 Entered Orders were $275.0 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11x, resulting in record backlog of $907 million.
Q1 2025 GAAP EPS increased 54 percent to $0.91 per share compared to $0.59 per share in Q1 2024.
Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS as defined in prior guidance increased 48 percent to $0.92 per share compared to $0.62 per share in Q1 2024.
Beginning in Q1 2025 we are excluding acquisition related amortization (which was $0.15 per share in Q1 2025) from our Adjusted EPS calculation. Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS excluding acquisition related amortization increased 41 percent to $1.07 per share compared to $0.76 per share in Q1 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $34 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $25 million compared to the prior year period, as cash flow was positively impacted by higher net earnings and favorable working capital impacts.
Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Our fiscal year got off to an outstanding start as we delivered 13 percent top line growth, over 200 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 41 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. All three segments delivered solid revenue growth, highlighted by notable strength across our Navy, commercial aerospace and utility end-markets. It was also great to see our Test business deliver a solid quarter with improving order flow, double digit revenue growth, and over 500 basis points of margin expansion.
“The ESCO team continues to build upon our strong position in attractive markets to increase value across the enterprise. Overall, it was a great way to start the year, with continuing momentum across our end markets giving us the confidence to raise our full year earnings guidance.”
Segment Performance
Aerospace & Defense (A&D)
Sales increased $19.6 million (21 percent) to $114.3 million in Q1 2025 from $94.7 million in Q1 2024. The Q1 increase was driven by strength in Navy and commercial aerospace, partially offset by lower defense aerospace.
Q1 2025 EBIT and Adjusted EBIT both increased $4.9 million to $21.6 million (18.9 percent margin) from $16.7 million (17.6 percent margin) in Q1 2024. Margin improvement was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures and mix.
Entered Orders decreased $51 million (30 percent) to $121 million in Q1 2025 compared to $172 million in Q1 2024. The decrease in orders was primarily driven by large Navy orders for Virginia Class Block V surface hull tiles and Block VI long lead material procurement for the Light-Weight Wide Aperture Array (LWWAA) in Q1 2024, partially offset by higher Q1 2025 Navy ejection valve and spares orders. Orders in the quarter resulted in a segment book-to-bill of 1.06x and record ending backlog of $607 million.
Utility Solutions Group (USG)
Sales increased $3.7 million (4 percent) to $86.7 million in Q1 2025 from $83.0 million in Q1 2024. Doble’s sales increased by $7.9 million (12 percent) driven by a strong quarter for offline and protection testing products and services. NRG sales decreased $4.2 million (22 percent) due to moderation in renewable energy projects in the quarter.
EBIT increased $2.9 million in Q1 2025 to $20.5 million from $17.6 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $2.8 million to $20.5 million (23.6 percent margin) from $17.7 million (21.4 percent margin) in Q1 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
Entered Orders increased $13 million (16 percent) to $90 million in Q1 2025. Doble orders increased by $10 million (15 percent) on strength across their product portfolio and highlighted by a $4.3 million order for offline test equipment at Phenix. NRG orders increased by $3 million in the quarter. The segment book-to-bill was 1.03x in the quarter and resulted in an ending backlog of $123 million.
RF Test & Measurement (Test)
Sales increased $5.5 million (13 percent) to $46.1 million in Q1 2025 from $40.6 million in Q1 2024. Sales growth primarily related to higher U.S. shielding, Test and Measurement in EMEA, and MPE filter sales.
EBIT increased $2.6 million in Q1 2025 to $4.4 million from $1.8 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $2.8 million in Q1 2025 to $4.9 million (10.6 percent margin) from $2.1 million (5.1 percent margin) in Q1 2024. Margin was favorably impacted by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by inflationary pressures and mix.
Entered Orders increased $20 million (43 percent) to $65 million in Q1 2025. The increase was driven by a strong quarter for EMC Test & Measurement, A&D, and medical and industrial shielding orders. The segment book-to-bill was 1.41x in the quarter and resulted in ending backlog of $177 million.
Business Outlook – 2025
Beginning in Q1 2025, acquisition related amortization will be excluded from our Adjusted Earnings calculation. Our current assessment of FY 2025 acquisition related amortization does not include the impact of the pending SM&P acquisition. The initial fiscal 2025 guidance issued in our November press release is revised as follows:
Guidance Range
November FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
4.70
$
4.90
Acquisition Related Amortization
$
0.60
$
0.60
Revised November FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
5.30
$
5.50
Due to strong market conditions and continued improvement in operational performance, we are raising our full-year guidance by $0.25 to a range of $5.55 to $5.75 (16 to 21 percent growth over the prior year) from $5.30 to $5.50. This guidance is in line with our initial revenue guidance range of $1.09 to $1.11 billion (6 to 8 percent annual growth).
Guidance Range
Revised November FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
5.30
$
5.50
Guidance Increase
$
0.25
$
0.25
Revised FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
5.55
$
5.75
Management’s current expectation is for Q2 Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.20 to $1.30, which represents 10 to 19 percent growth over the prior year quarter.
Guidance Range
Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance (prior methodology)
$
1.05
$
1.15
Acquisition Related Amortization
$
0.15
$
0.15
Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
$
1.20
$
1.30
SM&P Acquisition
As announced on July 8, 2024, ESCO has agreed to acquire the Signature Management & Power (SM&P) business of Ultra Maritime for a purchase price of $550 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of the regulatory approval processes in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). The US closing conditions have been met. We are in the final stages of the UK government assessment of the transaction and we are optimistic that the assessment will be positively resolved in the near term. Our current expectation would be to close the transaction either in our second or early in our third fiscal quarter. SM&P’s sole source product offerings will add significant scale to the ESCO Navy business, providing increased content on domestic Navy submarine and surface ship programs and expansion into vital UK and AUKUS navy platforms.
Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on April 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2025.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, February 6, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q1 2025 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the
Investor Center
of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this
registration link
. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the
Investor Center
of ESCO’s website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2025, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.
Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company’s strategic alternatives review of VACCO and its Space business; of the Company’s pending acquisition of SM&P; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
About ESCO
ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at
www.escotechnologies.com
.
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023
Net Sales
$
247,026
218,314
Cost and Expenses:
Cost of sales
148,642
134,151
Selling, general and administrative expenses
58,784
53,968
Amortization of intangible assets
7,993
7,868
Interest expense
2,257
2,667
Other (income) expenses, net
(591
)
206
Total costs and expenses
217,085
198,860
Earnings before income taxes
29,941
19,454
Income tax expense
6,468
4,285
Net earnings
$
23,473
15,169
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Diluted - GAAP
$
0.91
0.59
Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
$
1.07
(1
)
0.76
(2
)
Diluted average common shares O/S:
25,834
25,846
(1
)
Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.16 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
(2
)
Q1 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.17 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.03 of MPE acquisition inventory step-up and backlog charges and acquisition related costs and $0.14 of acquisition related amortization.
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
GAAP
As Adjusted
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Net Sales
Aerospace & Defense
$
114,301
94,733
114,301
94,733
USG
86,660
82,984
86,660
82,984
Test
46,065
40,597
46,065
40,597
Totals
$
247,026
218,314
247,026
218,314
EBIT
Aerospace & Defense
$
21,596
16,663
21,622
16,663
USG
20,489
17,625
20,489
17,745
Test
4,422
1,779
4,887
2,052
Corporate
(14,309
)
(13,946
)
(9,310
)
(8,600
)
Consolidated EBIT
32,198
22,121
37,688
27,860
Less: Interest expense
(2,257
)
(2,667
)
(2,257
)
(2,667
)
Less: Income tax expense
(6,468
)
(4,285
)
(7,730
)
(5,605
)
Net earnings
$
23,473
15,169
27,701
19,588
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $27.7 million in Q1 2025 exclude $4.2 million (or $0.16 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate, and acquisition related amortization.
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $19.6 million in Q1 2024 exclude $4.4 million (or $0.17 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of MPE acquisition inventory step-up and backlog charges and acquisition related costs, and acquisition related amortization.
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
Adjusted
Adjusted
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Consolidated EBITDA
$
46,005
35,573
46,498
36,408
Less: Depr & Amort
(13,807
)
(13,452
)
(8,810
)
(8,548
)
Consolidated EBIT
32,198
22,121
37,688
27,860
Less: Interest expense
(2,257
)
(2,667
)
(2,257
)
(2,667
)
Less: Income tax expense
(6,468
)
(4,285
)
(7,730
)
(5,605
)
Net earnings
$
23,473
15,169
27,701
19,588
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
71,284
65,963
Accounts receivable, net
202,661
240,680
Contract assets
131,404
130,534
Inventories
219,383
209,164
Other current assets
20,779
22,308
Total current assets
645,511
668,649
Property, plant and equipment, net
168,468
170,596
Intangible assets, net
396,302
407,602
Goodwill
532,312
539,899
Operating lease assets
38,710
37,744
Other assets
13,761
14,130
$
1,795,064
1,838,620
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
20,000
20,000
Accounts payable
75,881
98,371
Contract liabilities
129,737
124,845
Other current liabilities
90,491
106,638
Total current liabilities
316,109
349,854
Deferred tax liabilities
75,520
75,333
Non-current operating lease liabilities
36,400
34,810
Other liabilities
38,102
39,273
Long-term debt
92,000
102,000
Shareholders' equity
1,236,933
1,237,350
$
1,795,064
1,838,620
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
23,473
15,169
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,807
13,452
Stock compensation expense
2,524
2,180
Changes in assets and liabilities
(7,151
)
(22,539
)
Effect of deferred taxes
1,521
484
Net cash provided by operating activities
34,174
8,746
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(56,179
)
Capital expenditures
(5,208
)
(7,848
)
Additions to capitalized software
(2,587
)
(2,942
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(7,795
)
(66,969
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
42,000
99,000
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings
(52,000
)
(29,000
)
Dividends paid
(2,064
)
(2,064
)
Purchases of common stock into treasury
-
-
Other
(6,031
)
(1,432
)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(18,095
)
66,504
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,963
)
1,249
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,321
9,530
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
65,963
41,866
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
71,284
51,396
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q1 2025
A&D
USG
Test
Total
Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24
$
600,382
119,943
158,644
878,969
Entered Orders
120,606
89,574
64,825
275,005
Sales
(114,301
)
(86,660
)
(46,065
)
(247,026
)
Ending Backlog - 12/31/24
$
606,687
122,857
177,404
906,948
ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2025
EPS – GAAP Basis – Q1 2025
$
0.91
Adjustments (defined below)
0.16
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2025
$
1.07
Adjustments exclude $0.16 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring
charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate and
$0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
The $0.16 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5,490K of pre-tax charges
offset by $1,262K of tax benefit for net impact of $4,228K.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2024
EPS – GAAP Basis – Q1 2024
$
0.59
Adjustments (defined below)
0.17
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2024
$
0.76
Adjustments exclude $0.17 per share consisting primarily of $0.03 of MPE
acquisition inventory step-up and backlog charges and acquisition related costs and
$0.14 of acquisition related amortization.
The $0.17 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5,739K of pre-tax charges
offset by $1,320K of tax benefit for net impact of $4,419K.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025 Guidance
Low
High
EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.05
1.15
Adjustments (defined below)
0.15
0.15
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025
$
1.20
1.30
Adjustments exclude an estimated $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
The estimated $0.15 of EPS adjustment per share consists of $5.0 million of pre-tax charges
offset by $1.15 million of tax benefit for net impact of $3.85 million.
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – FY 2025 Guidance
Low
High
EPS – GAAP Basis – FY 2025
$
4.94
5.14
Adjustments (defined below)
0.61
0.61
EPS – As Adjusted Basis – FY 2025
$
5.55
5.75
Adjustments exclude $0.61 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within
the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate and an estimated $0.60 of acquisition
related amortization. The estimated $0.61 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $20.5
million of pre-tax charges offset by $4.7 million of tax benefits for net impact of $15.8 million.
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.