ESCO Technologies Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



St. Louis, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) will report its second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.





Event: Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call





Date: Wednesday, May 7





Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time





The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the



Investor Center



of ESCO’s website. The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call. Participants may also access the webcast using this



registration link



.





For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the



Investor Center



of ESCO’s website.





ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at



www.escotechnologies.com



.





SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.





Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



