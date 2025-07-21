ESCO Technologies Inc. Completes Divestiture of VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings for $275 Million

ESCO Technologies Inc. divested VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings for approximately $275 million, enhancing its global product focus.

ESCO Technologies Inc. has successfully completed the sale of VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated for approximately $275 million, after customary adjustments. The transaction, first announced on May 20, 2025, reflects ESCO's strategy to streamline its operations. ESCO is known for providing highly engineered products and solutions across various industries, including filtration, fluid control, advanced composites, and power management. The company serves diverse sectors such as aviation, Navy, space, and industrial markets, and is recognized for its RF test and measurement systems as well as diagnostic tools for power users and utilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO has a global presence with multiple offices and manufacturing facilities.

Potential Positives

ESCO Technologies Inc. successfully completed the divestiture of VACCO Industries, generating approximately $275 million in net proceeds.

The divestiture reflects the company's strategic direction and focus on enhancing its core operations and market position.

Potential Negatives

Completion of the divestiture of VACCO Industries could indicate a strategic retreat or loss of a significant business unit, potentially impacting overall company growth.



The transaction's net proceeds of approximately $275 million may reflect lower-than-expected valuations or difficulties in the operating performance of VACCO Industries.



Divesting a division may lead to a loss of synergies and capabilities that could affect ESCO's competitive edge in their primary markets.

FAQ

What company did ESCO Technologies divest?

ESCO Technologies divested VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated.

What was the net proceeds from the divestiture?

The net proceeds from the transaction were approximately $275 million.

When was the divestiture of VACCO Industries announced?

The divestiture was announced on May 20, 2025.

What are ESCO Technologies' primary products?

ESCO Technologies manufactures filtration, fluid control products, advanced composites, and power management solutions.

Where is ESCO Technologies headquartered?

ESCO Technologies is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

St. Louis, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) completed the previously announced divestiture of VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC), an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products, headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut. Net proceeds on the transaction were approximately $275 million reflecting customary working capital adjustments attributable to operating activities since the time of the transaction announcement on May 20, 2025.





ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at



www.escotechnologies.com



.





SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.





Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



