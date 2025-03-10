ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Presentation by CEO Bryan Sayler at Sidoti Small Cap Conference

ESCO Technologies Inc. will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on March 19, showcasing its diverse engineered products.

ESCO Technologies Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Bryan Sayler, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on March 19. The presentation will start at 3:15 PM Eastern Time and be accessible through a registration link, along with accompanying visuals. As a global provider of engineered products and solutions, ESCO serves various markets, including aviation, Navy, space, and industrial sectors, with offerings in filtration, fluid control, and RF test products. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and operates worldwide. Further details about ESCO are available on their website.

Potential Positives

ESCO Technologies Inc. is achieving increased visibility by participating in a well-known investor conference, which could attract potential investors and enhance its market presence.

The presentation highlights the company's diverse product offerings across various critical industries, underscoring its role as a key player in sectors such as aviation, defense, and renewable energy.

By showcasing its leadership in RF test and measurement products, ESCO reinforces its commitment to innovation and quality in technical solutions.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the date of the ESCO Technologies presentation?

ESCO Technologies will present on March 19, 2025, at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference.

Where can I watch the ESCO presentation webcast?

The presentation webcast can be accessed through the registration link provided in the announcement.

Who is the speaker representing ESCO Technologies?

Bryan Sayler, the President & CEO of ESCO Technologies, will be the speaker at the conference.

What industries does ESCO Technologies serve?

ESCO provides products for aviation, Navy, space, process markets, and industrial power users.

Where is ESCO Technologies headquartered?

ESCO Technologies is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with offices and manufacturing worldwide.

$ESE Insider Trading Activity

$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049

$ESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

