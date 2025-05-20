ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated for $310 Million

ESCO Technologies Inc. is selling VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings for $310 million, focusing on core high-growth markets.

Quiver AI Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. announced the sale of VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated, expecting gross cash proceeds of $310 million, pending regulatory approvals. This move aligns with ESCO's long-term strategy to focus on core high-growth markets and follows a strategic review of the VACCO business. VACCO, a supplier of mission-critical solutions, has been part of ESCO since 1990. The deal is expected to yield a significant financial gain, allowing ESCO to reduce debt from a previous acquisition. ESCO CEO Bryan Sayler expressed confidence in VACCO's future under RBC Bearings. The company, headquartered in St. Louis, produces various engineered products and solutions for diverse industries.

Potential Positives

ESCO Technologies announced a definitive agreement to sell VACCO Industries for expected gross cash proceeds of $310 million, which will strengthen the company's financial position.

The divestiture aligns with ESCO's long-term strategy to focus on core high-growth end-markets, enhancing its overall business strategy.

A sizable book gain is anticipated from the transaction, indicating a positive financial impact for ESCO.

The CEO expressed confidence in the transaction as a beneficial outcome for all stakeholders involved, which may bolster investor and market confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Potential Negatives

The sale of VACCO Industries may indicate potential weaknesses or challenges in ESCO's core business operations, given that VACCO has been part of the company since its formation in 1990.

The divestiture suggests a shift in strategic focus, which could raise concerns among investors about ESCO's long-term growth prospects in its remaining markets.

Using the proceeds from the sale primarily to pay down debt from a previous acquisition may signal financial strain or a lack of sufficient cash flow from operations.

FAQ

What is the recent transaction involving ESCO Technologies?

ESCO Technologies announced its agreement to sell VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings for $310 million, pending regulatory approvals.

Why is ESCO selling VACCO Industries?

The divestiture supports ESCO's strategy to focus on core high-growth markets following a strategic review of VACCO.

What are the expected financial impacts of the sale?

ESCO anticipates a sizable book gain from the sale, with proceeds used to pay down debt from a previous acquisition.

Who is RBC Bearings?

RBC Bearings is an international manufacturer of precision bearings and products, headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

How can I learn more about ESCO Technologies?

You can visit ESCO's official website at www.escotechnologies.com for more information about the company and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESE Insider Trading Activity

$ESE insiders have traded $ESE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLORIA L VALDEZ sold 2,349 shares for an estimated $349,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $ESE stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



St. Louis, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell VACCO Industries (VACCO) to RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC), an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products, headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.





The Company expects to finalize the transaction upon receipt of certain customary regulatory approvals with expected gross cash proceeds of $310 million subject to typical post-closing adjustments. A sizable book gain is expected on the transaction, with a plan to use the net proceeds for paying down debt incurred in connection with the Maritime acquisition.





Last August, the Company announced a strategic review of the VACCO business and the resulting divestiture supports ESCO’s long-term strategy to focus its portfolio on core high-growth end-markets. VACCO has been a part of ESCO since its formation in 1990 and is a key supplier of highly-technical mission-critical solutions. Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We view this transaction as a great outcome for all and are confident that VACCO and its dedicated management team and employees are positioned for a positive future with RBC Bearings.”





ESCO was represented by Philpott, Ball & Werner, LLC as exclusive financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP as legal advisor on this transaction.





ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at



www.escotechnologies.com



.





SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.





Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.