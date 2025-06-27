Is ESCO Technologies (ESE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Esco Technologies (ESE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Esco Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Esco Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESE's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ESE has returned 45.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.7% on average. This means that Esco Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kion Group (KIGRY). The stock has returned 65.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kion Group's current year EPS has increased 25.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Esco Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.6% this year, meaning that ESE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kion Group belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Esco Technologies and Kion Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

