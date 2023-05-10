Esco Technologies (ESE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Esco Technologies said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $97.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esco Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESE is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 30,259K shares. The put/call ratio of ESE is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esco Technologies is 113.90. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.80% from its latest reported closing price of 97.52.

The projected annual revenue for Esco Technologies is 925MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,601K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 9.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,916K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,206K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,096K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,096K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esco Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries.

