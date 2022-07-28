ESCO Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESE

In trading on Thursday, shares of ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.41, changing hands as high as $75.99 per share. ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESE's low point in its 52 week range is $60.0337 per share, with $96.009 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.