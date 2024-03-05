Escape the 9-5: 3 Stocks to Build Your Retirement Fund Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Now is the right time to consider these retirement stocks to buy. Even if you are early on in your investment journey, scooping up shares of these companies now can be a prudent option. The expected growth rate for the earnings of these firms is high, and I anticipate that their valuations will surge in the coming years and decades.

The retirement stocks to buy discussed in this article are a diversified mix of solid business models, competitive moats, and robust outlooks. Adding one or several of these companies to your retirement fund could boost your earnings in your later years, leaving you in a more muscular financial position. One can also complement these options through ETFs and mutual funds, as well as some more blue-chip options for stable returns.

So if you are looking for some retirement stocks to buy ideas, then read on. Here are the companies you should consider buying today.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

Visa (NYSE:V) a payment technology company, has seen share price increases from strong revenue and earnings growth. For fiscal year 2024, Visa is projected to grow its EPS by 13%. Some of this EPS growth is from its strategic initiatives, such as its acquisition of Pismo, which enhances its cloud-based processing capabilities.

Over parts of Visa’s short-term outlook also seem accretive, thanks to its low double-digit process volume and transaction growth, backed by a series of growth initiatives across global markets.

One of the reasons I like Visa as one of those retirement stocks to buy is due to its brand and reputation, enduring competitive advantage as one of the first-movers in the credit space, and its low valuation. It trades at just 27 times forward earnings, along with excellent profitability and efficiency metrics.

I think that as the company scales into developing markets, we’re going to see the best that comes from the company. This is especially true for regions like Latin America and South Asia, with rising middle classes, giving it a robust growth outlook.

Pfizer (PFE)

Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) experienced a decline in its stock value due to reduced demand for Covid-19 vaccinations, so I believe that now could be a good time for long-term investors to scoop up shares of the company.

Despite PFE’s stock price falling 37% over the past year, its outlook in the short term looks good. Per its guidance for 2024 with a revenue forecast between $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion, including significant contributions from its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, totaling approximately $8 billion. The acquisition of Seagen is also expected to contribute approximately $3.1 billion to the revenues. The company anticipates operational revenue growth of 8%-10%.

The company has also taken some robust steps to get its expenses under control. Adjusted Selling, Informational and Administrative (SI&A) expenses for 2024 are forecasted to be between $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, with R&D expenses expected to be in the range of $11 billion to $12 billion. This reflects a planned decline in expenses by approximately $4 billion by the end of 2024.

But one of the company’s biggest selling points for future retirees is that it offers a robust dividend yield of 6.49% at the time of writing. With the exception of the pandemic, PFE has made steady raises to its dividend in the range of 2% to 5% year-over-year, so it has underappreciated dividend growth potential. Locking in that yield with shares today means investors can improve their yield on cost later, leading to a more efficient use of invested capital.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

I believe that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the most underappreciated names in the Majestic Seven for retirees. While the brands of other companies may come in and out of fashion, I don’t see any immediate or even long-term competitive threats to its business model from rivals.

As we’ve also seen from its integration with Gemini, it’s also extremely responsive to short-term competitive threats from the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and others.

Recently, alphabet reported strong financial results in Q4 2023, with a 13% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching $86.31 billion. Google Services remains the core revenue generator.

AI will, of course be the short and long-term growth driver for companies like Alphabet, and there’s some analysis today that its Gemini model has a slight edge over OpenAI’s ChatGPT in certain tasks. Whether this short divide will lead to an obvious chasm is unclear, but things look to be heading in that trajectory.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Escape the 9-5: 3 Stocks to Build Your Retirement Fund Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.