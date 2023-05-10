News & Insights

Personal Finance

Escape Student Loan Debt by Attending One of These Top Colleges for Financial Aid

May 10, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Prospective college students not only have to contend with the stress of getting in (or not getting in) to the school of their choice, but they then need to figure out how they will pay to attend.

Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers
Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the average cost of tuition and fees plus room and board, books and other expenses for a four-year private college totaled $57,570, while for four-year, in-state public colleges, it was more than $27,940, according to the College Board.

A recent Princeton Review survey found that 98% of students and their families will need financial aid to help pay for college, and 8% said they will choose a college based on how affordable it is. For those looking to lighten the student loan burden, attending a school that offers attractive financial aid packages can be a major draw.

Here are the top public and private colleges for financial aid, based on data from The Princeton Review, as reported by CNBC.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Public Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following public schools, ranked from 5 to 1, offer the most for students looking for affordable education and a good amount of financial aid.

Here: New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process  -- Who Qualifies?
More: Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Quietly Changes -- How It Affects Borrowers' Debt

young woman studying and working on her laptop,sitting on the carpet in the living room,nice sunny day.

5. City University of New York -- Hunter College

  • Location: Manhattan, New York
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $23,447
  • Average need-based scholarship: $8,892
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,555

More: Student Loan Forgiveness & Payment Pause End Top Budget Cuts in GOP Debt Ceiling Plan -- Will You Need To Begin Paying Your Loans Now?

Two College Student female friends smiling ready for classes at the University campus.

4. New College of Florida

  • Location: Sarasota, Florida
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $17,207
  • Average need-based scholarship: $13,540
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $3,667
University student, friends and study on campus laptop, research and education test, exam books and course project.

3. Truman State University

  • Location: Kirksville, Missouri
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $18,949
  • Average need-based scholarship: $9,576
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $9,373
South Building on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $22,014
  • Average need-based scholarship: $15,704
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $6,310

See: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville Virginia

1. University of Virginia

  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $36,806
  • Average need-based scholarship: $26,662
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $10,144
Princeton University Lewis Science LIbrary designed by architect

Private Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following private schools, ranked from 5 to 1,  may cost a bit more but still offer an attractive amount of aid to students who qualify.

Vanderbilt University

5. Vanderbilt University

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Sticker price per year: $68,980
  • Average need-based scholarship: $54,417
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,563

Here: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

People reading books in the library.

4. Pomona College

  • Location: Pomona, California
  • Sticker price per year: $82,700
  • Average need-based scholarship: $51,856
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $30,844
New Haven, USA - July 24, 2016.

3. Yale University

  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut
  • Sticker price per year: $83,880
  • Average need-based scholarship: $61,067
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,813

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Princeton University in New Jersey

2. Princeton University

  • Location: Princeton, New Jersey
  • Sticker price per year: $79,090
  • Average need-based scholarship: $62,844
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,246
Poughkeepsie, NY, USA - August 14, 2009 - Sunset hits one of the buildings on the grounds of Vassar College as a student walks towards the building in the Summer of 2009.

1. Vassar College

  • Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
  • Sticker price per year: $81,360
  • Average need-based scholarship: $58,722
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,638

More From GOBankingRates

Josephine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note that some photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Escape Student Loan Debt by Attending One of These Top Colleges for Financial Aid

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.