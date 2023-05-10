Escape Student Loan Debt by Attending One of These Top Colleges for Financial Aid

Prospective college students not only have to contend with the stress of getting in (or not getting in) to the school of their choice, but they then need to figure out how they will pay to attend.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the average cost of tuition and fees plus room and board, books and other expenses for a four-year private college totaled $57,570, while for four-year, in-state public colleges, it was more than $27,940, according to the College Board.

A recent Princeton Review survey found that 98% of students and their families will need financial aid to help pay for college, and 8% said they will choose a college based on how affordable it is. For those looking to lighten the student loan burden, attending a school that offers attractive financial aid packages can be a major draw.

Here are the top public and private colleges for financial aid, based on data from The Princeton Review, as reported by CNBC.

Public Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following public schools, ranked from 5 to 1, offer the most for students looking for affordable education and a good amount of financial aid.

5. City University of New York -- Hunter College

Location: Manhattan, New York

Sticker price per year (in-state): $23,447

Average need-based scholarship: $8,892

Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,555

4. New College of Florida

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Sticker price per year (in-state): $17,207

Average need-based scholarship: $13,540

Total out-of-pocket cost: $3,667

3. Truman State University

Location: Kirksville, Missouri

Kirksville, Missouri Sticker price per year (in-state): $18,949

Average need-based scholarship: $9,576

Total out-of-pocket cost: $9,373

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Sticker price per year (in-state): $22,014

Average need-based scholarship: $15,704

Total out-of-pocket cost: $6,310

1. University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Sticker price per year (in-state): $36,806

Average need-based scholarship: $26,662

Total out-of-pocket cost: $10,144

Private Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following private schools, ranked from 5 to 1, may cost a bit more but still offer an attractive amount of aid to students who qualify.

5. Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Sticker price per year: $68,980

Average need-based scholarship: $54,417

Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,563

4. Pomona College

Location: Pomona, California

Pomona, California Sticker price per year: $82,700

Average need-based scholarship: $51,856

Total out-of-pocket cost: $30,844

3. Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Sticker price per year: $83,880

Average need-based scholarship: $61,067

Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,813

2. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Sticker price per year: $79,090

Average need-based scholarship: $62,844

Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,246

1. Vassar College

Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Sticker price per year: $81,360

Average need-based scholarship: $58,722

Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,63 8

Josephine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

